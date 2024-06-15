 Skip navigation
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Iowa Speedway

  
Published June 15, 2024 07:00 AM

NASCAR Cup teams will qualify and Xfinity Series teams will qualify and race at Iowa Speedway on Saturday.

Cup teams will be back on track after five drivers had tire issues during Friday’s practice session. Christopher Bell and Austin Cindric both hit the wall and will qualify backup cars.

All the action Saturday can be seen on USA Network.

nbc_nas_bell_240614.jpg
Noah Gragson fastest in Iowa practice, while five drivers have tire issues.
Christopher Bell and Austin Cindric will go to backup cars after incidents in Friday’s practice at Iowa Speedway.

Iowa Speedway

Weather

Saturday: Cloudy with a high of 77 degrees and a 22% chance of rain for Cup qualifying. Mostly cloudy with a high of 80 degrees and an 11% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 12:05 - 1 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)
  • 1:05 - 2:30 p.m.— Cup qualifying (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 218.75 miles; USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)