Saturday NASCAR schedule at Iowa Speedway

NASCAR Cup teams will qualify and Xfinity Series teams will qualify and race at Iowa Speedway on Saturday.

Cup teams will be back on track after five drivers had tire issues during Friday’s practice session. Christopher Bell and Austin Cindric both hit the wall and will qualify backup cars.

All the action Saturday can be seen on USA Network.

Iowa Speedway

Weather

Saturday: Cloudy with a high of 77 degrees and a 22% chance of rain for Cup qualifying. Mostly cloudy with a high of 80 degrees and an 11% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

7:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

8 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity