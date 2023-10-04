Changes highlight 2024 NASCAR Cup schedule

A race at Iowa Speedway, a new regular-season finale and two new playoff races are among the highlights of the 2024 NASCAR Cup schedule announced Wednesday.

The Cup schedule begins with the Feb. 4 Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, followed by the Feb. 18 Daytona 500. The Cup season ends Nov. 10 at Phoenix.

Iowa Speedway is the only new track on the schedule. It will host the Cup Series on June 16. That marks when NBC/USA take over broadcasting the Cup Series for the rest of the season.

New next year is that the Sept. 1 Southern 500 will be the regular-season finale.

The playoffs will have a different look, opening Sept. 8 at Atlanta Motor Speedway and going to Watkins Glen International on Sept. 15 before the first round ends with its traditional elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Round of 12 will feature Kansas (Sept. 29), Talladega (Oct. 6) and the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 13).

The Round of 8 will feature Las Vegas (Oct. 20), Homestead (Oct. 27) and Martinsville (Nov. 3)

NBC Sports will broadcast 10 Cup races in 2024. USA Network will have the other 10 Cup races.

Also new in 2024, Atlanta’s spring race moves to Feb. 25 and is the second race of the season, behind the Daytona 500. Cup again will race on Easter but next year it will be at Richmond.

Here is the 2024 NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck schedules: