Iowa Speedway to host NASCAR Cup race in 2024

Iowa Speedway will host its first NASCAR Cup race next June, the track announced Tuesday.

The Cup race will be held on at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 16 on USA Network. The Xfinity Series is scheduled to be held at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 15 on USA Network. Iowa Corn will be the entitlement sponsor of the Cup race. The ARCA Menards Series also is scheduled to race at Iowa that weekend.

The 2024 NASCAR schedule is expected to be announced Wednesday.

On-sale ticket information for the first-ever Cup Series Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway will be announced in the near future. Today, fans can put down a $25 deposit for priority access to purchase tickets before the public on-sale at iowaspeedway.com.

The 7/8-mile track in Newton, Iowa, was designed by NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace and hosted 20 Xfinity and 13 Truck races between 2009-19.

“Today’s announcement is an exciting one for NASCAR and for race fans in the state of Iowa,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s senior vice president, racing development and strategy in a statement. “They have long sought a NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway, and we’re happy to deliver that for them. We fully expect this to be one of the most highly-anticipated dates on the 2024 schedule and an amazing weekend of NASCAR racing in The Hawkeye State.”

The track, which is owned by NASCAR, also has hosted 19 NTT IndyCar Series races since 2008. The IndyCar Series will hold a doubleheader race weekend there July 13-14.

Current Cup drivers who have won Xfinity races at Iowa Speedway are: Christopher Bell, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chase Briscoe, Ryan Preece, Erik Jones.

Current Cup drivers who have won Truck races at Iowa Speedway are: Byron, Jones, Blaney and Austin Dillon.

Current Cup drivers who have won ARCA races at Iowa Speedway are: Ty Gibbs, Alex Bowman, Ty Dillon and Briscoe.

With the Bristol Dirt moving back to the concrete surface and Iowa Speedway being added, there are expected to be seven Cup races next year on ovals less than 1 mile in length: Bristol, Martinsville and Richmond are expected to host two such races and Iowa.

