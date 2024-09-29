Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick show strength of dirt track racers in NASCAR

KANSAS CITY, Kans. — They are as comfortable slinging dirt as chasing wins in the NASCAR Cup Series. And they are making a major impact this season.

Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick — the top three drivers in the points entering Sunday’s second-round playoff race at Kansas Speedway — all hail from a dirt track racing background.

That experience has helped each excel. The three have combined to win 14 of the last 39 Cup races, dating back to the start of last year’s playoffs. That’s a 35.9% winning percentage. Those wins include some of the sport’s crown jewels during that time: 2024 Coca-Cola 600 (won by Bell), 2023 Southern 500 (Larson) and 2024 Indianapolis (Larson).

“I think it’s really cool that dirt racers are being able to showcase what we’re capable of in the sport,” Bell said. “There for a while there wasn’t very many of them in the industry. I think that now we’ve arrived. I take pride in that.”

Reddick, Larson and Bell are tied for first in the series this season with 11 top-five finishes each. Reddick leads the series with 19 top 10s years. He says his dirt racing background has helped him succeed in Cup.

“When we come from dirt racing, we’re used to making aggressive moves, dealing with aggressive race tracks, if you will, at times, too, and just having to go out there and in the first lap or two find it,” Reddick said. “You get three or four laps in warm up or practice and you gotta go run a lap in qualifying.

“Just our nature, our upbringing, really kind of primed us for how this car races today. You hear Kyle (Larson) talk about it right at Bristol — 100% of all you’ve got for 500 laps at Bristol. That’s just kind of the mindset we had growing up as drivers was just to always push the issue.”

The start of the second round will open Sunday with Bell leading the field to the green flag. It marks the ninth pole of the season by Bell, Larson and Reddick. Larson has five poles this year, while Bell and Reddick have two each. Reddick will start fourth. Larson qualified 11th.

Bell seeks to make the championship race for a third year in a row. Larson, the 2021 Cup champion, looks to make the title race for the third time in the last four years. Reddick vies for his first championship race appearance.

The success of Larson, Bell and Reddick could help open a path for more dirt track racers to move into NASCAR and up the series ladder.

“I do think there’s opportunity, lots of opportunity, for dirt guys to showcase their talent and have the hype coming up,” Larson said. “It’s easier to showcase your talent in those types of cars. … I think there’s more eyes on dirt racing. … So I think it’s easier for those guys currently to get their name out there.

“You learn a certain type of driving style in those types of cars that really benefit you once you get to stock cars.”

