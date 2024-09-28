 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup starting lineup at Kansas: Christopher Bell wins pole

  
Published September 28, 2024 03:30 PM

KANSAS CITY, Kans. — Christopher Bell scored his fourth pole at Kansas Speedway in the last six races at the 1.5-mile track on Saturday.

Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET on USA Network) begins the second round of the Cup playoffs.

MORE: Cup starting lineup

Bell won the pole with a lap of 179.336 mph. Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs joins him on the front row after a lap of 179.099 mph.

Kyle Busch starts third, marking his first top five starting spot since Kansas in May. Tyler Reddick starts fourth. Joey Logano, who holds the final transfer spot entering this round, completes the top five.

Eight of the top 10 starting spots were taken by playoff drivers. William Byron starts sixth, Ryan Blaney seventh, Denny Hamlin eighth, Chase Briscoe ninth and Daniels Suarez 10th.

Playoff drivers outside the top 10 are: Kyle Larson (11th), Alex Bowman (12th), Austin Cindric (17th) and Chase Elliott 38th.

Elliott starts at the rear after engine issues that led to the team changing engines for Sunday’s race.

Chase Elliott engine change.jpg
Chase Elliott to start at rear for Kansas Cup playoff race after engine issues
Chase Elliott’s team changes engines in the No. 9 car.