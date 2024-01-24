Consumer Cellular joins RFK Racing for 2024

RFK Racing has announced a partnership with Consumer Cellular that brings the wireless communications company to NASCAR for the first time.

Consumer Cellular will be the primary sponsor of Brad Keselowski during multiple races in 2024 and beyond as the company becomes the official communications provider of RFK Racing.

The orange and blue Consumer Cellular scheme will make its debut March 10 at Phoenix Raceway. The scheme will return for Kansas Speedway on May 5, Nashville Superspeedway on June 30 and Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 27.

New fone, who dis? 📱



We're proud to welcome our friends at @Consumer_Cell to RFK Racing as our Official Communications Provider.



What's everyone think @keselowski's new ride!? 🔥

“We’re always excited to welcome new partners to not only our team here at RFK, but we’re thrilled to introduce and welcome Consumer Cellular to the sport of NASCAR,” Keselowski said in a statement.

“As you can tell by their unique and engaging unveil of this partnership, the team is already ahead of the curve in creative ideas, and we hope to continue that this season and beyond.”

Keselowski has past success at one of the tracks where he will showcase the Consumer Cellular scheme. He has two Cup wins at Kansas, one in 2011 and one in 2019.

The Consumer Cellular announcement is the latest piece of news in a busy week for RFK Racing. The team also set the sponsor schedule for BuildSubmarines.com as the company supports David Ragan, Chris Buescher and Keselowski.

Keselowski will have the BuildSubmarines.com scheme for eight races, starting with Richmond on March 31. The scheme will return April 14 at Texas, April 28 at Dover, May 26 at Charlotte, June 23 at Loudon, Aug. 11 at Richmond, Oct. 6 at Talladega and Nov. 10 at Phoenix.