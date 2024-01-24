 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Illinois v Maryland
Big Ten College Basketball Power Rankings: Illinois, Michigan State trending up
olympics_jlindeberg.jpg
J.Lindeberg reveals golf outfits for Team USA at Paris Olympics
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Final Round
Lexi inks deal with Maxfli ahead of LPGA season debut

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_golfforever_240124.jpg
How GolfForever is changing the way to train
nbc_bfa_giannisrings_240124.jpg
Giannis must deliver for Bucks after Griffin move
nbc_bfa_bucksfiregriffin_240124.jpg
Bucks hire Rivers, fire Griffin in complex move

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Illinois v Maryland
Big Ten College Basketball Power Rankings: Illinois, Michigan State trending up
olympics_jlindeberg.jpg
J.Lindeberg reveals golf outfits for Team USA at Paris Olympics
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Final Round
Lexi inks deal with Maxfli ahead of LPGA season debut

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_golfforever_240124.jpg
How GolfForever is changing the way to train
nbc_bfa_giannisrings_240124.jpg
Giannis must deliver for Bucks after Griffin move
nbc_bfa_bucksfiregriffin_240124.jpg
Bucks hire Rivers, fire Griffin in complex move

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Consumer Cellular joins RFK Racing for 2024

  
Published January 24, 2024 02:03 PM

RFK Racing has announced a partnership with Consumer Cellular that brings the wireless communications company to NASCAR for the first time.

Consumer Cellular will be the primary sponsor of Brad Keselowski during multiple races in 2024 and beyond as the company becomes the official communications provider of RFK Racing.

The orange and blue Consumer Cellular scheme will make its debut March 10 at Phoenix Raceway. The scheme will return for Kansas Speedway on May 5, Nashville Superspeedway on June 30 and Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 27.

“We’re always excited to welcome new partners to not only our team here at RFK, but we’re thrilled to introduce and welcome Consumer Cellular to the sport of NASCAR,” Keselowski said in a statement.

“As you can tell by their unique and engaging unveil of this partnership, the team is already ahead of the curve in creative ideas, and we hope to continue that this season and beyond.”

Keselowski has past success at one of the tracks where he will showcase the Consumer Cellular scheme. He has two Cup wins at Kansas, one in 2011 and one in 2019.

The Consumer Cellular announcement is the latest piece of news in a busy week for RFK Racing. The team also set the sponsor schedule for BuildSubmarines.com as the company supports David Ragan, Chris Buescher and Keselowski.

Keselowski will have the BuildSubmarines.com scheme for eight races, starting with Richmond on March 31. The scheme will return April 14 at Texas, April 28 at Dover, May 26 at Charlotte, June 23 at Loudon, Aug. 11 at Richmond, Oct. 6 at Talladega and Nov. 10 at Phoenix.