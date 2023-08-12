Daniel Suarez wins Indianapolis Cup Series pole

INDIANAPOLIS — Daniel Suarez will lead the Cup field to the green flag at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course on Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Suarez won the pole Saturday with a lap of 99.814 mph. This is his third career pole and his first since Kentucky in 2019.

Tyler Reddick qualified second with a lap of 99.649 mph.

MORE: Indianapolis starting lineup

Chase Elliott qualified third with a lap of 99.399 mph. Michael McDowell was the only Ford driver in the top 10 as he qualified fourth with a lap of 99.288 mph. Kyle Busch rounded out the top five with a lap of 99.218 mph.

Busch was followed by Kyle Larson (99.215 mph), Christopher Bell (99.196 mph), Shane van Gisbergen (99.164 mph), Alex Bowman (99.095 mph) and Ty Gibbs (99.095 mph).

Brodie Kostecki had the 11th-fastest lap at 99.219 mph. Kamui Kobayashi was 28th with a lap of 98.571 mph, Jenson Button was 31st at 98.359 mph and Mike Rockenfeller was 37th at 97.757 mph.

The No. 24 failed inspection three times, so William Byron was not allowed to make a qualifying lap. He will start from the rear of the field and he will serve a pass-through penalty at the start of the race.

The green flag for Sunday’s race is scheduled to wave at 2:44 p.m. ET on NBC (pre-race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC). Countdown to Green begins at 2 p.m. on NBC.



