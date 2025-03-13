 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - Duke vs Georgia Tech
No. 1 Duke beats Georgia Tech 78-70 after losing Flagg, Brown to injuries in ACC quarterfinals
New York Mets v Miami Marlins
Mets’ Jeff McNeil to open season on injured list with oblique strain
Tropicana Field
Tampa Bay Rays withdraw from planned $1.3 billion ballpark in St. Petersburg, citing storms, delays

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_sebringhistory_250313.jpg
Moments etched in Twelve Hours of Sebring history
nbc_roto_theilen_250313.jpg
Thielen remaining in nice spot with Panthers
nbc_roto_engram_250313.jpg
Engram could be No. 2 receiving option for Broncos

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Joy Beune leads winners, Martina Sablikova ties medal record to open speed skating worlds

  
Published March 13, 2025 04:45 PM

HAMAR, Norway — Joy Beune confirmed she’s the new Dutch distance queen, while Czech Martina Sablikova won a record-tying 27th career medal to open the World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships.

Beune won the 3000m in 4:00.39 to overtake the 37-year-old Sablikova by 18 hundredths on Thursday at the Viking Ship.

Beune, 25, won the 5000m at the 2024 Worlds and has become the Netherlands’ top women’s distance skater following the retirement of triple 2022 Olympic gold medalist Irene Schouten last year.

Sablikova, who made her Olympic debut in 2006 and won her first world medal in 2007, plans to retire after next season. She tied German Claudia Pechstein’s record for career world medals in individual events and has won a 3000m medal at each of the last 13 World Championships dating to 2009.

SPEED SKATING WORLDS: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Dutchwoman Ireen Wüst holds the overall record of 31 world medals — 19 individual and 12 coming in the team pursuit.

Another Dutchwoman, Merel Conijn, earned bronze Thursday, one hundredth ahead of Norwegian Ragne Wiklund. Conijn, 23, is making her world single distances championships debut.

Later, Norway’s Sander Eitrem won the men’s 5000m for his first world title. He was followed by Dutchman Beau Snellink, who earned his first individual world medal, and Poland’s Vladimir Semirunniy, who took bronze in his senior world debut.

The U.S. took bronze in the men’s team sprint with Austin Kleba, Cooper McLeod and Zach Stoppelmoor. The team sprint is not on the Olympic program.

Worlds continue Friday with the women’s and men’s team pursuits and 500m starting at 2 p.m., live on Peacock.

American Erin Jackson is the reigning Olympic women’s 500m champion. American Jordan Stolz is the two-time reigning world 500m champion. The U.S. men are the world record holders in the team pursuit.

