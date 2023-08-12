Sunday Cup race at Indianapolis: Start time, TV info, and more

The battle for the final playoff spot continues with the Cup race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Green flag is at 2:44 p.m. ET. Coverage is on NBC.

Tyler Reddick is the defending winner at the 2.439-mile road course. He is one of two previous winners – along with AJ Allmendinger – entered in Sunday’s race.

The entry list will feature several guests, headlined by three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen. It also includes 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button, Supercars points leader Brodie Kostecki, former 24 Hours of Le Mans champion Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Rockenfeller. Button and Rockenfeller joined Jimmie Johnson as drivers of NASCAR’s Garage entry at Le Mans in June.

Bubba Wallace and Ty Gibbs hold the final two playoff spots. Michael McDowell is the first driver below the cutline. Wallace has a 58-point advantage. Gibbs has a three-point advantage.

Daniel Suarez is five points below the cutline as he seeks his first win of the season. Allmendinger is 24 points below as he seeks his second career Cup win at Indianapolis.

Details for Sunday’s race at Indianapolis

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Kyle Milbour, president of Ace Safe Lock & Key at 2:33 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:44 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 11:30 a.m. ... Drivers meeting is at 1:40 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 1:55 p.m. ... Jon McNary, lead Pastor at Heartland Church Sun Prairie, will give the invocation at 2:25 p.m. ... Jenna Burke of the Indiana Army National Guard will perform the national anthem at 2:26 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 82 laps (199.998 miles) on the 2.439 mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 15. Stage 2 ends at Lap 35.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is set for Saturday at 12:35 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. ... Countdown to Green will begin at 2 p.m. on NBC. ... Post-race show will be on Peacock. ... SiriusXM NASCAR Radio coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. … Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network will also carry coverage of the Cup race.

STREAMING: NBC Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Partly cloudy skies with a high of 86 degrees and a 6% chance of precipitation at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Tyler Reddick started from the pole and led 38 laps in the No. 8 Chevrolet. The race went to overtime after a late caution. Reddick led the field to the green flag on the final restart, but it was Ross Chastain who took the lead after he missed Turn 1 and used the access road to get back on the track.

Chastain received a penalty from NASCAR that dropped him to 27th after the race. Reddick went on to win after passing Chastain while Austin Cindric finished second. Eight cars failed to finish.

