Noah Gragson requests release from Legacy Motor Club contract

Noah Gragson’s time at Legacy Motor Club is coming to an end after he has requested to be released from his contract.

The team announced the news on Thursday morning with a brief press release. Gragson had been away from Legacy Motor Club after receiving a suspension for liking a racially insensitive post on social media. He also received an indefinite suspension from NASCAR.

“I have asked Legacy Motor Club to release me from my contract so that I can take time to work through the NASCAR reinstatement process,” Gragson said in a statement.

“I love racing, and I am looking forward to a second chance to compete for wins at the highest level of NASCAR — and most importantly, make my family, my team and the fans proud of me once again.”

Gragson made 21 starts in the No. 42 Chevrolet this season. He missed the race at Sonoma while recovering from concussion-like symptoms and he missed the race at Michigan after being suspended. He posted an average finish of 28.2 with six DNFs.

“Noah has a ton of talent and has a great personality,” said Cal Wells III, CEO of Legacy MC. “This is a difficult situation, but we are proud that Noah has taken ownership of his actions and are confident he will work through this process with NASCAR and come back stronger.”

Mike Rockenfeller will drive the No. 42 at Indianapolis and Watkins Glen. Legacy Motor Club will continue to examine interim options for the rest of this season’s schedule.