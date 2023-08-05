 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Sunday Cup race at Michigan: Start time, TV info, and more
Simone Biles
How to watch Simone Biles’ comeback gymnastics meet, Core Hydration Classic
NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Michigan International Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_indy_nbcinghit_230805.jpg
Testing the music knowledge of IndyCar drivers
nbc_moto_motogpbritishqualiandsprinthl_230805.jpg
Highlights: MotoGP British GP Qualifying, Sprint
nbc_golf_sales_westernamsegment_230804.jpg
121st Western Am quarterfinals recap

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Sunday Cup race at Michigan: Start time, TV info, and more
Simone Biles
How to watch Simone Biles’ comeback gymnastics meet, Core Hydration Classic
NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Michigan International Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_indy_nbcinghit_230805.jpg
Testing the music knowledge of IndyCar drivers
nbc_moto_motogpbritishqualiandsprinthl_230805.jpg
Highlights: MotoGP British GP Qualifying, Sprint
nbc_golf_sales_westernamsegment_230804.jpg
121st Western Am quarterfinals recap

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Legacy Motor Club suspends Noah Gragson

  
Published August 5, 2023 11:42 AM

Legacy Motor Club has suspended Noah Gragson and will have Josh Berry drive the No. 42 car this weekend at Michigan International Speedway, the team announced.

“We have made the decision to suspend Noah Gragson effective immediately regarding his actions that do not represent the values of our team,” the team stated."Josh Berry will drive the No. 42 entry for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan.”

Gragson issued a statement on social media:

“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media. I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.”