Legacy Motor Club suspends Noah Gragson

Legacy Motor Club has suspended Noah Gragson and will have Josh Berry drive the No. 42 car this weekend at Michigan International Speedway, the team announced.

“We have made the decision to suspend Noah Gragson effective immediately regarding his actions that do not represent the values of our team,” the team stated."Josh Berry will drive the No. 42 entry for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan.”

Gragson issued a statement on social media:

“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media. I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.”

