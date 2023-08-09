Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland returning to Front Row Motorsports in 2024

The Front Row Motorsports lineup will remain intact in 2024 as Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland will return to the No. 34 and No. 38 Cup Series entries.

Front Row Motorsports announced on Wednesday that it had exercised contract options to bring back both drivers for another full-time season. Gilliland will run his third season in the No. 38. McDowell will continue a tenure with the team that began in 2018.

“Both Michael and Todd are like family to me,” said Bob Jenkins, owner of Front Row Motorsports. “They have been determined to make the team better each season and they just keep fighting to do that. I’m proud of both and now we will be focused on the remainder of 2023 and prepare for 2024 to be even better.”

Zane Smith, the reigning Truck Series champion, will explore opportunities in NASCAR’s three national series. Potential options include a return to FRM in 2024.

FRM has confirmed that it will continue to compete in the Truck Series next season. The organization will announce plans in the coming weeks.

McDowell has 34 career top-10 finishes in Cup. Only five have been with other teams. He scored his first career win with FRM in 2021 when he won the Daytona 500, and he put himself in contention for a playoff spot this season.

Gilliland spent his entire rookie season in the No. 38, and he delivered two top-10 finishes with one top five. He has made the majority of his starts this season in the No. 38. He has also made three starts for Rick Ware Racing while Smith has taken over the second FRM entry.

Gilliland has scored three top-10 finishes through the first 23 races while improving his average finish to 21.0.