Pocono Raceway weekend schedule, TV, streaming info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck

With 10 races remaining in the regular season, the NASCAR Cup Series will make its lone trip to Pocono Raceway this weekend.

It’s the fourth consecutive year that the 2.5-mile track has played host to one annual Cup race. Ryan Blaney is the defending winner, having ended a 13-year winless drought for Team Penske at Pocono last year.

The Xfinity and Truck series also will be racing this weekend at the track in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Corey Heim (Truck) and Cole Custer (Xfinity) are the defending winners.

NASCAR’s top three national series most recently shared the same race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway on May 30-June 1.

Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Pocono weekend Denny Hamlin returns to the series this weekend after missing last weekend’s race in Mexico for the birth of his son.

Pocono Raceway weekend schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, June 20

Garage open



7:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. — Truck Series

11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity



12:35 - 1:30 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)

1:40 - 2:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)

5 p.m. — Truck race (80 laps, 200 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 20, Stage 2 at Lap 40; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, June 21

Garage open



8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. — Xfinity Series

7 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



10 - 10:55 a.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

11:05 a.m. - noon — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

12:35 - 1:35 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1:45 - 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (100 laps, 250 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 25, Stage 2 at Lap 50; CW Network; MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 22

Garage open



11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



2 p.m. — Cup race (160 laps, 400 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 30, Stage 2 at Lap 95; Prime; MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Weekend weather

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible, a high of 77 degrees with winds from the west to northwest at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to 75 degrees with a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Saturday: A mixture of sunshine and clouds with a high of 81 degrees and winds from the west to southwest at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 79 degrees with a 3% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinty Series race.

Sunday: A mixture of sunshine and clouds with a high of 85 degrees and winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 82 degrees with a 6% chance of racing for the start of the Cup Series race.