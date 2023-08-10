NASCAR weekend schedule at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IRP

The three national NASCAR series are in action this weekend at two different tracks. The Xfinity and Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course. The Craftsman Truck Series races at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

The ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East also race at Indianapolis Raceway Park in a joint event.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunshine and clouds mixed with a high of 86 degrees. A 12% chance of precipitation throughout the day.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High of 80 degrees and a 39% chance of precipitation when the Xfinity teams are qualifying. High of 84 degrees and a 33% chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity race. ... High of 79 degrees and a 22% chance of precipitation when the Cup Series teams are qualifying.

Sunday: Sunshine with some clouds in the afternoon. High of 83 degrees and a 2% chance of precipitation at the start of the Cup Series race.

Friday, Aug. 11

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. — Cup Series

12 – 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Saturday, Aug. 12

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

7 a.m. — Xfinity Series

9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

9:30 - 10 a.m. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

10 - 11 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App)

12:30 - 1:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App)

5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (62 laps, 151.22 miles; USA Network, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Aug. 13

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

2:30 p.m. — Cup race (82 laps, 199.998 miles; NBC, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Indianapolis Raceway Park Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunshine and clouds mixed with a high of 86 degrees. A 9% chance of precipitation when the Truck Series teams are qualifying. Mostly clear with a high of 78 degrees and a 7% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Friday, Aug. 11

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series

10:30 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

Track activity

1:30 – 2:15 p.m. — ARCA practice (no TV)

2:30 – 2:50 p.m. — ARCA qualifying (no TV)

3:30 – 4:05 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)

4:05 – 5 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

6 p.m. — ARCA race (200 laps, 137.2 miles; FS1, FloRacing, Motor Racing Network)

9 p.m. — Truck Series race (200 laps, 137.2 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)



