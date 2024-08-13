Erik Jones agrees to multi-year contact extension with Legacy Motor Club

Erik Jones has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Legacy Motor Club, the team announced Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Michigan native is in his fourth year with the organization, which was previously knowns as Petty GMS Racing. He will continue to drive the team’s No. 43 car.

“Erik is one of the most talented drivers in NASCAR. I’ve had the chance to race against him and have had a chance to watch him drive for other teams and the Club,” said co-owner Jimmie Johnson in a statement from the team. “I admire his talent and am glad we will have him race for us for the upcoming years.

“Erik will be a key to helping us turn our program around and we look forward to giving him the tools he needs to go out on Sundays and race for wins and eventually a championship someday.”

This is the second year of Legacy Motor Club and its first season with Toyota Racing Development.

Jones has three career Cup wins, including two Southern 500 victories.

“I’m looking forward to what we can build at Legacy Motor Club,” Jones said in a statement from the team. “I’ve been with the No. 43 car for a handful of years and feel like I’m coming into some of the best years of my career. I am hoping to grow alongside Legacy M.C. in the seasons to come.”

