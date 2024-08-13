 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Marcus Semien
Rangers vs. Red Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 13
Syndication: The Record
2024 Fantasy Football Tiered D/ST Rankings
2024 PGA Championship - Round Four
Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville to host 2028 Solheim Cup

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240813.jpg
Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_watson_240813.jpg
When will Watson play with confidence again?
nbc_pft_penixjr_240813.jpg
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Marcus Semien
Rangers vs. Red Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 13
Syndication: The Record
2024 Fantasy Football Tiered D/ST Rankings
2024 PGA Championship - Round Four
Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville to host 2028 Solheim Cup

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240813.jpg
Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_watson_240813.jpg
When will Watson play with confidence again?
nbc_pft_penixjr_240813.jpg
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Erik Jones agrees to multi-year contact extension with Legacy Motor Club

  
Published August 13, 2024 12:01 PM

Erik Jones has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Legacy Motor Club, the team announced Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Michigan native is in his fourth year with the organization, which was previously knowns as Petty GMS Racing. He will continue to drive the team’s No. 43 car.

“Erik is one of the most talented drivers in NASCAR. I’ve had the chance to race against him and have had a chance to watch him drive for other teams and the Club,” said co-owner Jimmie Johnson in a statement from the team. “I admire his talent and am glad we will have him race for us for the upcoming years.

“Erik will be a key to helping us turn our program around and we look forward to giving him the tools he needs to go out on Sundays and race for wins and eventually a championship someday.”

NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400
NASCAR Cup playoff race tightens heading into final three regular season races
Bubba Wallace moved into the final playoff spot after his fourth-place finish at Richmond.

This is the second year of Legacy Motor Club and its first season with Toyota Racing Development.

Jones has three career Cup wins, including two Southern 500 victories.

“I’m looking forward to what we can build at Legacy Motor Club,” Jones said in a statement from the team. “I’ve been with the No. 43 car for a handful of years and feel like I’m coming into some of the best years of my career. I am hoping to grow alongside Legacy M.C. in the seasons to come.”