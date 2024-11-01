Friday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Xfinity, Trucks at Martinsville, November 2024

Martinsville Speedway will set the Championship 4 stage for all three of NASCAR’s national series this weekend with the Xfinity and Truck series on track Friday, Nov. 1.

Truck teams will practice and qualify at the 0.526-mile oval in the afternoon ahead of Friday night’s race to confirm the championship field for the Nov. 8 finale at Phoenix Raceway. There are three spots to fill with Grant Enfinger having won the first two races in the Round of 8 at Talladega Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Xfinity Series teams will practice and qualify for their Round of 8 finale. Two spots remain in the Championship 4 field with winners A.J. Allmendinger (Las Vegas Motor Speedway) and Austin Hill (Homestead-Miami Speedway) having advanced to the title race Nov. 9.

Cup teams will be on track Saturday at Martinsville.

Martinsville Speedway weather

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 77 and a 15% chance of rain in the afternoon.

Martinsville Speedway schedule

Friday, November 1

(All times Eastern)

Garage open



8 a.m.-10:15 p.m.— Truck Series

9 a.m.-6 p.m.— Xfinity Series

Track activity

