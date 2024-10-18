Friday schedule for NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will be on track Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Cup Series teams do not get on track until Saturday. The Truck Series is off this weekend.

Xfinity teams will practice and qualify on Friday in preparation for its playoff race Saturday.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway weekend weather

Friday: Sunny skies with a high of 71 degrees, no chance of rain and wind gusts of 18 mph at the start of Xfinity qualifying.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway schedule

Friday, October 18

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

1:30 - 8:30 p.m.— Xfinity Series

Track activity