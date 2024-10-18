 Skip navigation
Championship Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v. New York Mets - Game Four
Ohtani and Betts lead Dodgers to latest blowout of Mets for 3-1 lead in lopsided NLCS
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Raiders vs. Rams prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
Top five NFL injuries and contingency plans for Week 7

Top Clips

nbc_golf_joeldahmen_241017.jpg
Dahmen gets 'bizarro' penalty for 15th club in bag
nbc_golf_pendrithreax_241017.jpg
Pendrith's 'top-notch' putting leading to big year
nbc_golf_shrinersrd1_241017.jpg
Highlights: Shriners Children's Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Friday schedule for NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

  
Published October 18, 2024 05:00 AM

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will be on track Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Cup Series teams do not get on track until Saturday. The Truck Series is off this weekend.

Xfinity teams will practice and qualify on Friday in preparation for its playoff race Saturday.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway weekend weather

Friday: Sunny skies with a high of 71 degrees, no chance of rain and wind gusts of 18 mph at the start of Xfinity qualifying.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway schedule

Friday, October 18

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 1:30 - 8:30 p.m.— Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 6:35 - 7:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA)
  • 7:10 - 8 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA)