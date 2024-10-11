How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity playoff race at Charlotte Roval

The second round of the Xfinity Series comes to an end Saturday at the Charlotte Roval. Four drivers will be eliminated.

AJ Allmendinger enters the race holding the final transfer spot. The four drivers below the cutline are Justin Allgaier (-7 points), Shane van Gisbergen (-10), Sam Mayer (-13) and Parker Kligerman (-16).

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Charlotte Roval

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:58 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:10 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 8:30 a.m. … Qualifying begins at 11 a.m. … Driver introductions will be at 3:25 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 3:50 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed at 3:51 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 67 laps (152.76 miles) on the 2.28-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40.

STARTING LINEUP: Xfinity qualifying scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: The CW Network will broadcast the race at 4 p.m. Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. on CW. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 3 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 76 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Sam Mayer won from the pole last year. Cole Custer placed second. Josh Berry finished third.

