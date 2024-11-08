How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR 2024 Cup championship race at Phoenix Raceway on NBC

Four drivers will be aiming for NASCAR Cup championship history in the Sunday, Nov. 10 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Ryan Blaney will try to become the first repeat Cup champion of the elimination playoff era as he and teammate Joey Logano aim to deliver a third consecutive title to Team Penske.

Making a record sixth title appearance, Logano is trying to win a third title in NASCAR’s premier series and his second in three seasons.

William Byron and Tyler Reddick both are seeking their first Cup championship. It’s the first Championship 4 berth for Reddick and the second for Byron and Blaney, who both made the title race last season.

This is NASCAR’s second race at Phoenix this season. In the March 10 race, Blaney was fifth, Reddick 10th, Byron 18th and Logano 34th.

It’s the fifth consecutive season that the 1-mile oval has played host to the championship round.

Details for Sunday’s Cup championship race at Phoenix Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:21 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:31 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 10:30 a.m. … Drivers meeting will be at 2:15 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 2:35 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 312 laps (312 miles) on the 1-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 185.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race starting with Countdown to Green at 2 p.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 76 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the green flag.

LAST TIME AT PHOENIX: Christopher Bell qualified for the playoffs with a victory March 10, leading the final 41 laps.

LAST YEAR AT PHOENIX: Ryan Blaney became the first driver to win the championship without winning the season finale, finishing second to Ross Chastain in the Nov. 5, 2023 race.