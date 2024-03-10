Christopher Bell wins Cup race at Phoenix

Christopher Bell has put himself back in the playoffs after winning Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

Bell scored his seventh career Cup win after winning stage 2 and leading 50 laps at the 1-mile Arizona track.

Chris Buescher finished second. Ty Gibbs, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Michael McDowell, Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top 10.

Bell started the final stage 10th after a slow pit stop due to an issue with the lug nut on the right rear tire. He worked his way through the field and passed Martin Truex Jr. for the lead on Lap 271. Bell led the final 41 laps and scored Toyota’s first win at Phoenix of the Next Gen era.

This performance was significant considering that Toyota drivers had combined to lead a mere 15 laps in the first four Next Gen races at Phoenix. Bell, Denny Hamlin, Truex, Gibbs and Reddick combined to lead 298 of the 312 possible laps.

Denny Hamlin says horsepower increase would enhance racing in Cup Denny Hamlin said: “The more you can get us out of the gas ... that gives us the opportunity to overtake for the cars behind.”



Who had a good race: Michael McDowell had one top-10 finish in his previous 26 starts at Phoenix. He scored points in stage 1 and spent the final stage inside the top 10 before finishing eighth. … Chris Buescher had two top-10 finishes at Phoenix in his career. He finished second. … Noah Gragson continued his strong start to the season with points in stage 2 and an 11th-place finish. … Gibbs finished third, his second consecutive top-five finish and third consecutive top 10.

Who had a bad race: Austin Dillon and Austin Cindric both sustained heavy damage when Derek Kraus spun on Lap 6. Cindric could not continue. Dillon has been involved in crashes in the first 10 laps of three races this season. … Kyle Busch spun on Lap 197 after struggling with handling. He finished 22nd … Joey Logano spent the first two stages outside of the top 20. He crashed early in the final stage after John Hunter Nemechek hit him from behind. Logano finished 34th, his third finish of 28th or worse in the first four races. … Hamlin had one of the fastest cars but spun on Lap 215 while trying to pass Tyler Reddick for the lead. He finished 11th.

The Cup season continues Sunday, March 17, at Bristol Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

