Denny Hamlin says horsepower increase would enhance racing in Cup

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Phoenix pole-winner Denny Hamlin said the new short track package is slightly better than what was run last year but added another way to improve the racing would be to increase horsepower.

Hamlin said that can be done with “one phone call.”

Drivers have called for an increase in horsepower for years as NASCAR made cuts in what has been described as a cost-cutting move and a way to keep the competition tight.

Asked what it would be like in his role as owner of 23XI Racing if horsepower was increased, Hamlin said Saturday: “You just call up Doug Yates (who oversees Ford’s engine program) and (Toyota Racing Development) and say we are going to go back to our old 750 plate – it can be before next weekend, and they said it wouldn’t change any of our durability we have. It can be done with one phone call with no additional money.”

Hamlin said “absolutely” he thinks increased horsepower would improve racing.

“It is hard to pass because we are all in the gas so much,” he said. “You have to get us out of the gas, whether through the tire or the horsepower. That combination is what makes passing so difficult.

“The more you can get us out of the gas, which means if we have more horsepower, we have to let off sooner, that gives us the opportunity to overtake for the cars behind. Fifty horsepower, while it may not be a game changer, any horsepower gain will be an advantage for passing.”

Goodyear has a new tire for this weekend. The tire is intended to have more fall off in speed over a run. It is paired with the new short track package, which came about from a December test.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR chief operating officer, said last November at Phoenix that “everything is up for consideration” when asked about increasing horsepower.

“You have to factor in what are the costs involved as well, right?” O’Donnell said. “It’s not as simple as just upping the horsepower. You better be ready for all your (manufacturers) to be onboard. It better make sense for any potential new (manufacturer) and technology. It’s not just a short-term answer.”

NASCAR continues to seek at least another manufacturer to join Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota in the Cup Series. Toyota was the last manufacturer to join in 2007. Dodge left the Cup Series after the 2012 season.

O’Donnell told Sports Business Journal in February that negotiations to add a new manufacturer were “heating up.”

SBJ reached out to Chuck Schifsky, Honda & Acura Motorsports Manager, on Honda’s interest in NASCAR. He responded via email: “As part of our role managing American Honda’s motorsports programs, we need to investigate all forms of motorsport here in the U.S., and as part of that process, educate ourselves on what race fans are looking for. With that said, we have nothing new to report in terms of our future motorsport direction.”

What happens in terms of a new manufacturer is further down the road. Drivers are focused on what they feel can add to the racing now.

Asked if there is anything else drivers can do to persuade NASCAR to adjust the horsepower, Hamlin said:

“We don’t need to prove it. I’ve been in the sport for 20 years now. I’ve been a part of all of these tests where we’ve squeezed it down, squeezed it down and every time we’ve squeezed it down, we would go in the building during the tests and say, that’s harder to pass – every time we’ve done that.

“I don’t understand – there is obviously other reasons. They are trying to get other manufacturers in here and do this or do that. There is a bigger picture that I won’t understand, you won’t understand. No one will ever understand, but we don’t need to sacrifice our actual product for trying to entice someone new.

“I think if you put on good racing, people will want to come, no matter what. We are going to continue to beat this horse until it finally gets some movement, but I don’t know if it will happen just because for reasons that we will never understand and will never get explained.”

