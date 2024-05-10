LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad highlights final Annika Award watch list

And then there were 10.

The final watch list for the Annika Award presented by Stifel was released Friday morning as 10 players earned their way onto this year’s ballot. The award is given annually to the top player in NCAA Division I women’s golf and is voted on by players, coaches, SIDs, select members of the media and past winners.

Voting is now open at www.haskinsfoundation.org and runs through the completion of stroke play at the NCAA Championship on May 20.

The watch list is determined by a committee that includes a representative from Golf Channel.

LSU fifth-year senior Ingrid Lindblad, the heavy favorite to win the award thanks to her No. 1 national ranking, four wins and no finishes outside the top five in nine stroke-play starts.

Stanford boasts each of the past three winners: Rose Zhang (2022, 2023) and Rachel Heck (2021). The Cardinal are represented on this year’s final watch list by freshman Paula Martin Sampedro.

Here is the complete list, in alphabetical order:

Emma Bunch, New Mexico State

Zoe Antoinette Campos, UCLA

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Catherine Park, Southern California

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State

Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina

Amanda Sambach, Virginia

Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford

Lottie Woad, Florida State