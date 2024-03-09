 Skip navigation
Phoenix Cup starting lineup

  
Published March 9, 2024 04:12 PM

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Toyota cars are on the front row for Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix Raceway.

Denny Hamlin will be on the pole. Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs starts next to Hamlin.

It’s a step forward for Toyota, which has not won at Phoenix in the Next Gen era — the past four races. Toyota cars have led only 15 laps in those four races.

MORE: Cup starting lineup

Chase Elliott and Erik Jones occupy the second row. Daytona 500 winner William Byron and Tyler Reddick are in the third row.

The rest of the top 10 has Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe, Michael McDowell and Carson Hocevar.