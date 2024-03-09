 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dodger Stadium
NASCAR’s Steve Phelps discusses interest in Dodger Stadium, charter status
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Three
Watch: Rory accomplishes a ShotLink era first at Bay Hill
SX Rd 09 Birmingham 2024 No 18 plate.jpg
LIVE: Supercross Round 9 coverage from Birmingham
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaintv_240309.jpg
Arteta: Ramsdale showed ‘courage’ v. Brentford
nbc_golf_pga_roryrd3intv_240309.jpg
McIlroy has ‘a lot of momentum’ after back nine
nbc_pl_havertzintv_240309.jpg
Havertz reacts to ‘massive’ win v. Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dodger Stadium
NASCAR’s Steve Phelps discusses interest in Dodger Stadium, charter status
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Three
Watch: Rory accomplishes a ShotLink era first at Bay Hill
SX Rd 09 Birmingham 2024 No 18 plate.jpg
LIVE: Supercross Round 9 coverage from Birmingham
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaintv_240309.jpg
Arteta: Ramsdale showed ‘courage’ v. Brentford
nbc_golf_pga_roryrd3intv_240309.jpg
McIlroy has ‘a lot of momentum’ after back nine
nbc_pl_havertzintv_240309.jpg
Havertz reacts to ‘massive’ win v. Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Denny Hamlin claims Phoenix Cup pole

  
Published March 9, 2024 03:44 PM

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Denny Hamlin will lead the field to the green flag Sunday at Phoenix Raceway after winning the pole.

Hamlin scored his 41st career pole after a lap of 132.655 mph around the 1-mile track.

MORE: Phoenix starting lineup

He’ll be joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs (132.227 mph). That ties for Gibbs’ best starting spot in Cup. He was second at Martinsville last October.

Chase Elliott qualified third with a lap of 132.144 mph for his best starting spot since last year’s road course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in August.

Dodger Stadium
NASCAR’s Steve Phelps discusses interest in Dodger Stadium, charter status
NASCAR President talks to NBC Sports about some of the key issues in the sport.

Erik Jones (132.115 mph) qualified fourth and William Byron (132.018) completed the top five. This is Jones’ best qualifying effort since he was second at Fontana, California, in February 2022.

The only incident during qualifying was a spin by Josh Berry. The left front of his car made slight contact with the car.

This marked the first time this season that Joey Logano had not qualified on the front row. He’ll start 23rd after a lap of 131.825 mph.

Ross Chastain, who won at Phoenix last November, qualified 12th with a lap of 132.543 mph.