Denny Hamlin claims Phoenix Cup pole

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Denny Hamlin will lead the field to the green flag Sunday at Phoenix Raceway after winning the pole.

Hamlin scored his 41st career pole after a lap of 132.655 mph around the 1-mile track.

He’ll be joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs (132.227 mph). That ties for Gibbs’ best starting spot in Cup. He was second at Martinsville last October.

Chase Elliott qualified third with a lap of 132.144 mph for his best starting spot since last year’s road course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in August.

NASCAR’s Steve Phelps discusses interest in Dodger Stadium, charter status NASCAR President talks to NBC Sports about some of the key issues in the sport.

Erik Jones (132.115 mph) qualified fourth and William Byron (132.018) completed the top five. This is Jones’ best qualifying effort since he was second at Fontana, California, in February 2022.

The only incident during qualifying was a spin by Josh Berry. The left front of his car made slight contact with the car.

This marked the first time this season that Joey Logano had not qualified on the front row. He’ll start 23rd after a lap of 131.825 mph.

Ross Chastain, who won at Phoenix last November, qualified 12th with a lap of 132.543 mph.

