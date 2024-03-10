NASCAR Cup results at Phoenix: Christopher Bell wins

NASCAR closed out the West Coast swing Sunday with a 312-lap race at Phoenix Raceway, one that Christopher Bell won.

The Oklahoma native led 50 laps, won Stage 2 and showed the ability to pass other cars with ease. He led a Joe Gibbs Racing lineup that featured all four cars inside the top 11.

Chris Buescher, Ty Gibbs, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Michael McDowell, Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick posted top-10 finishes. Chastain was the only Chevrolet driver in the top 10.

Sunday’s race had six cautions for 40 laps — two for stage breaks. Three of these cautions were in the final stage as drivers tried to put themselves in contention for the win.

Six drivers led laps Sunday at Phoenix — five were in Toyotas. Todd Gilliland (14 laps led) was the only Ford driver to lead laps after he stayed out on the track in Stage 2 with an alternate pit strategy.

Twenty-one drivers finished on the lead lap Sunday at Phoenix. Four drivers — Corey LaJoie, Joey Logano, Derek Kraus and Austin Cindric — failed to complete the 312-lap race.

Sunday’s race marked the first time this season that a Chevrolet driver did not celebrate in victory lane. William Byron won the Daytona 500, Daniel Suarez won at Atlanta and Kyle Larson won at Las Vegas. Bell put Toyota on the board. Ford remains winless through four races.

Next up on the Cup schedule is Bristol Motor Speedway on March 17 as drivers return to the concrete surface. Denny Hamlin is the defending winner at Bristol.