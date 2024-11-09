NASCAR Phoenix Cup championship starting lineup 2024: Martin Truex Jr. on pole; Joey Logano second

Martin Truex Jr. will start first at Phoenix Raceway in his final start as a full-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 2017 champion captured his second consecutive pole position, edging Championship 4 driver Joey Logano for the top spot in qualifying.

It’s the 25th career pole in the 693rd start for Truex, who also started first last week at Martinsville Speedway.

RESULTS: Click here for qualifying speeds at Phoenix Raceway l Notes

STARTING LINEUP: By row l By car number

“Good job today by all my guys,” the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who is trying to avoid going winless in his last full-time season, told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns. “Feels good to be starting at the front, hopefully we can finish there.”

Logano will start second as three of the four championship contenders made the final round in qualifying for Sunday’s season finale. William Byron will start eighth, followed by Tyler Reddick in 10th.

The surprise was Ryan Blaney, whose No. 12 Ford was considered a favorite for the pole position after turning the fastest lap in practice Friday. But the defending series champion qualified 17th after skidding through Turn 1.

“I just got loose and kind of gave all the time up,” Blaney, who won last year’s championship after starting 15th, told Burns. “I thought I got in there OK, but it stepped out, and there was no getting back after that. I think we’ll be fine tomorrow. We’ll see if got a car that can drive toward the front with the pace we’ve shown. We just didn’t get a really good lap. Look forward to a long race tomorrow.

“I work really hard on moving on quick. We’ll just move on and just focus on the race tomorrow. This group does that really well. When things might not go your way, you just move on from them and look forward to the next task. Luckily, we’ve got another shot at it tomorrow.”

Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup for Sunday at Phoenix Raceway:

ROW 1

1. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota, 26.718 seconds, 134.741 mph

2. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford, 26.728, 134.690

ROW 2

3. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet, 26.812, 134.268

4. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet, 26.804, 134.308

ROW 3

5. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet, 26.820, 134.228

6. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota, 26.811, 134.273

ROW 4

7. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota, 26.992, 133.373

8. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet, 26.822, 134.218

ROW 5

9. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford, 27.234, 132.188

10. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota, 26.842, 134.118

ROW 6

11. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford, 26.748, 134.590

12. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford, 26.739, 134.635

ROW 7

13. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet, 26.755, 134.554

14. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota, 26.745, 134.605

ROW 8

15. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet, 26.788, 134.389

16. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet, 26.790, 134.378

ROW 9

17. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford, 26.813, 134.263

18. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota, 26.850, 134.078

ROW 10

19. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota, 26.899, 133.834

20. Corey LaJoie, No. 51 Ford, 26.852, 134.068

ROW 11

21. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford, 26.928, 133.690

22. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet, 26.884, 133.909

ROW 12

23. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota, 26.960, 133.531

24. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford, 26.918, 133.740

ROW 13

25. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet, 26.968, 133.492

26. Derek Kraus, No. 16 Chevrolet, 26.945, 133.605

ROW 14

27. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford, 27.029, 133.190

28. Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet, 26.960, 133.531

ROW 15

29. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota, 27.131, 132.690

30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet, 27.035, 133.161

ROW 16

31. Kaz Grala, No. 15 Ford, 27.152, 132.587

32. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford, 27.221, 132.251

ROW 17

33. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford, 27.164, 132.528

34. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet, 27.313, 131.805

ROW 18

35. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford, 27.255, 132.086

36. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet, 27.568, 130.586

ROW 19

37. JJ Yeley, No. 44 Chevrolet, 27.772, 129.627

38. Chad Finchum, No. 66 Ford, 28.148, 127.895

ROW 20

39. Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford, no time

40. Jeb Burton, No. 50 Chevrolet, no time

