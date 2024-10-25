 Skip navigation
How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

  
Published October 25, 2024 03:00 PM

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — The Round of 8 continues for the Cup Series this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Joey Logano secured a spot in the Championship 4 with his victory last weekend at Las Vegas, leaving seven drivers to vie for the final three spots.

Christopher Bell (+42 points), Kyle Larson (+35) and William Byron (+27) all hold a transfer spot entering Sunday’s middle race in the Round of 8.

Those below the cutline are Denny Hamlin (-27 points), Tyler Reddick (-30), Ryan Blaney (-47) and Chase Elliott (-53).

NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
Friday 5: Key questions for NASCAR drivers heading into Homestead playoff weekend
Tyler Reddick looks to bounce back after his car rolled over last week at Las Vegas, leaving him outside a transfer spot with two races left in the Round of 8.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:25 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:35 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 11:30 a.m. … Drivers meeting will be at 1:35 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 1:50 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 2:17 p.m. by Ryan Reed, pastor from Christ Journey Church. … The national anthem will be performed at 2:18 p.m. by Candy Lover.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying is scheduled to begin at 9:50 a.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on NBC. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 81 degrees and 1% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Christopher Bell won last year’s race to reach the Championship 4 for a second consecutive season. Ryan Blaney finished second. Tyler Reddick placed third. Kyle Larson led a race-high 96 laps and won the opening stage but finished 34th after an incident entering pit road.