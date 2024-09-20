 Skip navigation
Kaulig Racing hires former Trackhouse Racing executive for front office position

  
Published September 20, 2024 12:35 PM

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kaulig Racing has hired Ty Norris as its chief business officer, a role he had held until recently at Trackhouse Racing.

Kaulig Racing stated in its announcement that Norris will focus “on partnerships and long-term strategy along owner Matt Kaulig and team President Chris Rice.”

The team stated that hiring Norris “is one of several major moves Kaulig and Rice are making to solidify the trajectory of its NASCAR Cup Series program well into the future.”

Norris had been with Trackhouse Racing from the team’s beginning.

Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing, stated: “We greatly appreciate the role Ty Norris has played in the creation and growth of Trackhouse Racing. We have a bright and exciting future thanks to his contributions. We wish our friend the best of luck.”

Kaulig Racing fields two full-time cars in Cup and three full-time cars in the Xfinity Series. AJ Allmendinger, who drives full-time for the team in the Xfinity Series this year, will move to a full-time ride with the team in the Cup Series.