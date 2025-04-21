Brentley’s Bracketology: Predicting 2025 NCAA D-I men’s golf regional fields
Who is going dancing, and where?
NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals will be contested May 12-14 at six different sites with 13 or 14 teams at each site. The 81 teams consist of 28 automatic qualifiers that won their respective conference championships and 53 at-large bids. Five teams will advance out of each regional to the NCAA Championship at La Costa.
The selection show is scheduled for May 1 at 1 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.
But until then, and as conference championships wrap up, here’s a projection of how this year’s six regionals will look when the fields are finalized:
UPDATED: APRIL 21
Top overall seed: Ole Miss
Last four in: Louisiana, Kennesaw State, Kentucky, Sam Houston
First teams out: St. Mary’s, Michigan, Arkansas State, Elon
Ineligible due to .500 rule: Clemson, Loyola Marymount
(Note: Projected conference champions are italicized.)
Seminole Legacy Club, Tallahassee, Florida (Florida State)
1. Ole Miss (SEC)
2. Florida State (ACC)
3. UCLA
4. Louisville
5. Georgia Tech
6. Oregon
7. Purdue
8. New Mexico
9. Troy (Sun Belt)
10. New Mexico State (CUSA)
11. Kansas State
12. Richmond (A-10)
13. Illinois State (Missouri Valley)
14. Florida A&M (SWAC)
Auburn University Club, Auburn, Alabama (Auburn)
1. Auburn
2. Virginia
3. Utah
4. Long Beach State (Big West)
5. Tennessee
6. UNLV
7. Notre Dame
8. Santa Clara
9. Marquette
10. Pacific
11. North Carolina State
12. Augusta (Southland)
13. Loyola (Md.) (Patriot)
Atkins GC, Urbana, Illinois (Illinois)
1. Texas
2. Illinois (Big Ten)
3. Alabama
4. Arizona
5. Northwestern
6. Colorado
7. San Diego
8. Wake Forest
9. USC
10. Arkansas
11. Michigan State
12. Princeton (Ivy)
13. Xavier (Big East)
14. Fairfield (MAAC)
Poplar Grove GC, Amherst, Virginia (Liberty)
1. Oklahoma State (Big 12)
2. North Carolina
3. San Diego State (Mountain West)
4. Pepperdine (West Coast)
5. BYU
6. South Florida
7. Stanford
8. Colorado State
9. Grand Canyon (WAC)
10. College of Charleston (Coastal)
11. Iowa State
12. Kent State (MAC)
13. Oral Roberts (Summit)
14. Long Island (Northeast)
Montreux G&CC, Reno, Nevada (Nevada)
1. Arizona State
2. Florida
3. Texas A&M
4. South Carolina
5. Mississippi State
6. Texas Tech
7. Houston
8. Charlotte
9. Cal
10. Furman (SoCon)
11. Louisiana
12. Sam Houston
13. Longwood (Big South)
Gold Mountain GC, Bremerton, Washington (Washington)
1. Oklahoma
2. LSU
3. Vanderbilt
4. Duke
5. SMU
6. Georgia
7. Kansas
8. Little Rock (Ohio Valley)
9. Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN)
10. TCU
11. Kennesaw State
12. Kentucky
13. Wright State (Horizon)