Brentley’s Bracketology: Predicting 2025 NCAA D-I men’s golf regional fields

Who is going dancing, and where?

NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals will be contested May 12-14 at six different sites with 13 or 14 teams at each site. The 81 teams consist of 28 automatic qualifiers that won their respective conference championships and 53 at-large bids. Five teams will advance out of each regional to the NCAA Championship at La Costa.

The selection show is scheduled for May 1 at 1 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

But until then, and as conference championships wrap up, here’s a projection of how this year’s six regionals will look when the fields are finalized:

UPDATED: APRIL 21

Top overall seed: Ole Miss

Last four in: Louisiana, Kennesaw State, Kentucky, Sam Houston

First teams out: St. Mary’s, Michigan, Arkansas State, Elon

Ineligible due to .500 rule: Clemson, Loyola Marymount

(Note: Projected conference champions are italicized.)

Seminole Legacy Club, Tallahassee, Florida (Florida State)

1. Ole Miss (SEC)

2. Florida State (ACC)

3. UCLA

4. Louisville

5. Georgia Tech

6. Oregon

7. Purdue

8. New Mexico

9. Troy (Sun Belt)

10. New Mexico State (CUSA)

11. Kansas State

12. Richmond (A-10)

13. Illinois State (Missouri Valley)

14. Florida A&M (SWAC)

Auburn University Club, Auburn, Alabama (Auburn)

1. Auburn

2. Virginia

3. Utah

4. Long Beach State (Big West)

5. Tennessee

6. UNLV

7. Notre Dame

8. Santa Clara

9. Marquette

10. Pacific

11. North Carolina State

12. Augusta (Southland)

13. Loyola (Md.) (Patriot)

Atkins GC, Urbana, Illinois (Illinois)

1. Texas

2. Illinois (Big Ten)

3. Alabama

4. Arizona

5. Northwestern

6. Colorado

7. San Diego

8. Wake Forest

9. USC

10. Arkansas

11. Michigan State

12. Princeton (Ivy)

13. Xavier (Big East)

14. Fairfield (MAAC)

Poplar Grove GC, Amherst, Virginia (Liberty)

1. Oklahoma State (Big 12)

2. North Carolina

3. San Diego State (Mountain West)

4. Pepperdine (West Coast)

5. BYU

6. South Florida

7. Stanford

8. Colorado State

9. Grand Canyon (WAC)

10. College of Charleston (Coastal)

11. Iowa State

12. Kent State (MAC)

13. Oral Roberts (Summit)

14. Long Island (Northeast)

Montreux G&CC, Reno, Nevada (Nevada)

1. Arizona State

2. Florida

3. Texas A&M

4. South Carolina

5. Mississippi State

6. Texas Tech

7. Houston

8. Charlotte

9. Cal

10. Furman (SoCon)

11. Louisiana

12. Sam Houston

13. Longwood (Big South)

Gold Mountain GC, Bremerton, Washington (Washington)

1. Oklahoma

2. LSU

3. Vanderbilt

4. Duke

5. SMU

6. Georgia

7. Kansas

8. Little Rock (Ohio Valley)

9. Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN)

10. TCU

11. Kennesaw State

12. Kentucky

13. Wright State (Horizon)