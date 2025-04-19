 Skip navigation
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Rockingham Speedway

  
Published April 19, 2025 06:00 AM

The ARCA East and Xfinity series will be racing Saturday at Rockingham Speedway, which will cap its first NASCAR weekend in over a decade.

After practicing and qualifying in the morning, ARCA East will race for 125 laps starting at 1 p.m.

The Xfinity Series will be qualifying at 11:30 a.m. for a 250-lap race that will begin at 4 p.m. It’s been over 21 years since the circuit’s last race at Rockingham.

Rockingham Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, April 19

Garage open

  • 6:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. — ARCA East Series

Track activity

  • 9:30 a.m. - 10:20 a.m. — ARCA East practice
  • 10:35 - 10:55 a.m. — ARCA East qualifying
  • 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 1 p.m. — ARCA East race (125 laps, 117.5 miles, Flo Racing, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 4 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 235 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 60, Stage 2 at Lap 120; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Overcast with a stray shower or possible thunderstorm and a high of 83 degrees with winds west to southwest at 5-10 mph. It’s expected to be 82 degrees with a 15% chance of rain at the green flag of the Xfinity race.