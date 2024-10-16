 Skip navigation
Kaulig Racing makes crew chief change

  
Published October 16, 2024 10:28 AM

Kaulig Racing announced Wednesday that Travis Mack is out as crew chief of the team’s No. 16 Cup car.

The team stated: “Travis Mack will no longer serve as crew chief for the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, effective immediately. We appreciate the commitment Travis made to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season and wish him well in the future. Darian Grubb will serve as the No. 16 crew chief this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with driver Shane van Gisbergen. More announcements regarding the position will be made in the near future.”

Grubb serves as director of performance for Trackhouse Racing. Van Gisbergen will drive full-time for Trackhouse Racing next year in Cup.

Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 car has had a rotation of drivers in it this season.

Mack joined Kaulig Racing in January to serve as crew chief of the No. 16 Cup car and as the team’s technical director. He had been Daniel Suarez’s crew chief the previous three seasons at Trackhouse Racing.