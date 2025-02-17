 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rutgers v Oregon
Jackson Shelstad, Nate Bittle lead Oregon to 75-57 victory over Rutgers
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Justin Allgaier relish top-10 finish in JR. Motorsports’ Cup debut
NASCAR: DAYTONA 500
Results, points after the 2025 Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_michvsosuv2_250216.jpg
Highlights: Michigan holds on to beat Ohio State
nbc_cbb_stjohnsvscreighton_250216.jpg
HLs: St. John’s secures home win against Creighton
nbc_cbb_rutgersvsoregon_250216.jpg
Highlights: Oregon routs Rutgers in Eugene

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rutgers v Oregon
Jackson Shelstad, Nate Bittle lead Oregon to 75-57 victory over Rutgers
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Justin Allgaier relish top-10 finish in JR. Motorsports’ Cup debut
NASCAR: DAYTONA 500
Results, points after the 2025 Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_michvsosuv2_250216.jpg
Highlights: Michigan holds on to beat Ohio State
nbc_cbb_stjohnsvscreighton_250216.jpg
HLs: St. John’s secures home win against Creighton
nbc_cbb_rutgersvsoregon_250216.jpg
Highlights: Oregon routs Rutgers in Eugene

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Daytona 500

Kyle Busch, Jeff Gordon critical of Joey Logano’s move before multi-car crash in Daytona 500

  
Published February 17, 2025 12:30 AM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kyle Busch and Jeff Gordon were both critical of Joey Logano’s actions before a multi-car crash late in Sunday night’s Daytona 500.

Eight cars were collected in the incident, which brought out the caution on Lap 187 of the 202-lap race.

preece_flip.jpg
Ryan Preece survives another airborne crash at Daytona: ‘I’m lucky to walk away’
The Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver was unhurt after the wreck late in the Daytona 500.

Running fifth, Logano dived from the top lane to the middle lane. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. blocked and there was contact. Logano bounced off Kyle Busch’s car on the inside and then contact with Stenhouse turned Stenhouse into Ryan Blaney and Busch. Also collected were Noah Gragson, Chase Elliott, Todd Gilliland and Cole Custer.

“Looks like the fastest car got in a hurry to get to the wreck,” Busch told Fox about Logano. “Logano was by far the fastest car today, saw a lot of laps led and he could do about anything. The Penske cars were very strong. We still got 20 laps to go and he’s trying to go through the middle and make a hole that isn’t there. Just created chaos.”

Busch, who is winless in the Daytona 500 in 20 attempts, finished 34th.

NASCAR: DAYTONA 500
William Byron wins second consecutive Daytona 500
He dodges a last-lap crash to become the youngest driver with multiple wins in The Great American Race.

Jeff Gordon, vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, also was critical of Logano’s actions.

When Daytona 500 winner William Byron was asked if drivers were making dumb moves during the race, Gordon interjected: “Joey did.”

Byron responded: “Yeah, that’s fair.

NASCAR: DAYTONA 500
What drivers said after 2025 Daytona 500 won by William Byron
Here is what drivers were talking about after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup season opener.

Logano, who led 43 laps before finishing 35th, explained his move and called out Stenhouse’s block.

“From my perspective, I felt like to win the race I had to get to the second row in my line there,” Logano said. “I was in third and needed to get to second.

“I saw the opportunity to drop down and get underneath the (Stenhouse) and have (Noah Gragson), another Ford, behind me. Then Stenhouse threw a late block there. I checked up for it and it looked like he was going to go back up and grab the top lane, so I went back in to try and close the gap again, but he kept coming down.

“I am checking up, but at that point the checkup has already happened behind me and everybody is all over each other. I can’t get out of it and then we made contact. It is unfortunate. We had a good Shell Pennzoil Mustang. We had a good car but just couldn’t get it done.”