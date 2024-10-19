Las Vegas Xfinity Series starting lineup: Brandon Jones wins pole

LAS VEGAS — Brandon Jones earned his fourth pole of the NASCAR Xfinity season Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Seven playoff drivers will start in the top 10 for Saturday’s race, which is the Round of 8 opener.

Here’s where the playoff drivers will start:

Reigning Xfinity champion Cole Custer will start second. Chandler Smith qualified third. Sam Mayer, who won last week’s race at the Charlotte Roval to advance, will start fourth. Sammy Smith qualified fifth. Justin Allgaier will start sixth. Rookie Jesse Love qualified eighth. AJ Allmendinger will start ninth. Austin Hill qualified 17th.

Cole Custer focuses on another Xfinity title run while going through fatherhood for first time Family had a scare last week when their dog ate part of a baby bottle and needed surgery.

Sheldon Creed did not make a qualifying attempt. His team made an engine change and he will start at the back of the 38-car field.

The green flag is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET on the CW Network.