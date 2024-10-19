 Skip navigation
Top News

ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships - Shanghai
Skate America: Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara lead after pairs’ short program
oly22_st_SMD_bineymini__635693.jpg
Maame Biney retires from short track speed skating
ZOZO Championship - Round Three
Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama highlight field at 2024 Zozo Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpwthighlights_241018.jpg
HLs: Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters, Rd. 2
nbc_dps_mlbplayoffsrecap_241018.jpg
Guardians, Dodgers add to postseason intrigue
nbc_dps_karlravechinterview_241018.jpg
Ravech walks through ALCS Game 3 home run calls

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Las Vegas Xfinity Series starting lineup: Brandon Jones wins pole

  
Published October 18, 2024 08:02 PM

LAS VEGAS — Brandon Jones earned his fourth pole of the NASCAR Xfinity season Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Seven playoff drivers will start in the top 10 for Saturday’s race, which is the Round of 8 opener.

MORE: Xfinity starting lineup

Here’s where the playoff drivers will start:

Reigning Xfinity champion Cole Custer will start second. Chandler Smith qualified third. Sam Mayer, who won last week’s race at the Charlotte Roval to advance, will start fourth. Sammy Smith qualified fifth. Justin Allgaier will start sixth. Rookie Jesse Love qualified eighth. AJ Allmendinger will start ninth. Austin Hill qualified 17th.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 - Practice
Cole Custer focuses on another Xfinity title run while going through fatherhood for first time
Family had a scare last week when their dog ate part of a baby bottle and needed surgery.

Sheldon Creed did not make a qualifying attempt. His team made an engine change and he will start at the back of the 38-car field.

The green flag is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET on the CW Network.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250 - Qualifying
How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity playoff race at Las Vegas
The Round of 8 begins Saturday.