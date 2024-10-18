How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity playoff race at Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The Round of 8 for the Xfinity Series begins this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Saturday’s race marks the first opportunity for one of the remaining playoff drivers to secure a spot in next month’s championship race at Phoenix.

The eight remaining playoff drivers are reigning series champion Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith, Sam Mayer, AJ Allmendinger, Sammy Smith and rookie Jesse Love.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:24 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:35 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 3:30 p.m. … Driver introductions will be at 6:55 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 7:16 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed at 7:17 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 201 laps (301.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Xfinity qualifying scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m. Friday.

TV/RADIO: The CW Network will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on CW. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 7 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 76 degrees, no chance of rain and wind gusts of 8 mph for the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: John Hunter Nemechek won in March, leading 99 of the 200 laps. Cole Custer placed second. Chandler Smith finished third after winning both stages and lead 74 laps.

