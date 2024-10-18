Cole Custer focuses on another Xfinity title run while going through fatherhood for first time

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Virginia Head Basketball Coach Tony Bennett Retirement Press Conference
Five people who will be impacted by Tony Bennett’s retirement
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/c_crop,h_878,w_1170,x_75,y_0/c_scale,h_1064,w_1418/l_rivals_logo_dark_watermark2.png/o_70/c_limit,fl_relative,h_0.3,w_0.3/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_0.04,y_0/f_png,q_auto/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/j9eb7usfpuqaiqqrzjys
West Spotlight: Who is the next great ...... ?
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
2024 WNBA Playoffs - Las Vegas Aces v New York Liberty
Five high-profile recruitments that are two-team races
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpwthighlights_241018.jpg
HLs: Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters, Rd. 2
nbc_dps_mlbplayoffsrecap_241018.jpg
Guardians, Dodgers add to postseason intrigue
nbc_dps_karlravechinterview_241018.jpg
Ravech walks through ALCS Game 3 home run calls

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Virginia Head Basketball Coach Tony Bennett Retirement Press Conference
Five people who will be impacted by Tony Bennett’s retirement
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/c_crop,h_878,w_1170,x_75,y_0/c_scale,h_1064,w_1418/l_rivals_logo_dark_watermark2.png/o_70/c_limit,fl_relative,h_0.3,w_0.3/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_0.04,y_0/f_png,q_auto/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/j9eb7usfpuqaiqqrzjys
West Spotlight: Who is the next great ...... ?
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
2024 WNBA Playoffs - Las Vegas Aces v New York Liberty
Five high-profile recruitments that are two-team races
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpwthighlights_241018.jpg
HLs: Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters, Rd. 2
nbc_dps_mlbplayoffsrecap_241018.jpg
Guardians, Dodgers add to postseason intrigue
nbc_dps_karlravechinterview_241018.jpg
Ravech walks through ALCS Game 3 home run calls

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cole Custer focuses on another Xfinity title run while going through fatherhood for first time

  
Published October 18, 2024 06:04 PM

LAS VEGAS — Fatherhood has had its share of surprises for reigning Xfinity Series champion Cole Custer, but he didn’t think his dog needing surgery would be a part of that.

Custer and his wife Kari welcomed son Callahan Brian Custer this summer during NASCAR’s Olympic break.

They also have a Portuguese Water Dog named Honey. Last week, Honey ate a part of a baby bottle and needed surgery to remove the piece.

“She’s all good,” Custer said Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. “She’s recovering. We had a little bit of a scare there.”

Custer will be on his own this weekend. His wife and son will remain in North Carolina. As for fatherhood, Custer is learning.

“The sleep is tough,” he said. “Having to figure that all out and everything. It’s just non-stop. You always have something to do. I think you get more and more in a rhythm with it, and my wife Kari has done a great job with it, adapting to it.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250 - Qualifying
How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity playoff race at Las Vegas
The Round of 8 begins Saturday.

Custer’s focus is on returning to the championship race next month in Phoenix.

“You just don’t get many chances to win championships,” he said. “To have two years where you can go win championships and hopefully go back-to-back, that’s a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing, so you have to give it everything you’ve got.”

Custer enters Saturday’s Round of 8 opener second in the standings. He’s seven points behind series leader Justin Allgaier but only 11 points above the cutline.

Custer has finished in the top three in each of the last two races at Las Vegas.

He represents the last chance for Stewart-Haas Racing to score a NASCAR championship before closing its doors after this season. He will move to Cup and drive for the revamped Haas Factory Team next season.

Custer said he can’t be too aggressive in trying to go after another title.

“You just have to go out there and maximize what you got,” Custer said. “I think you put yourself in those situations where you try and be aggressive, you’re giving yourself a 25% chance of wrecking probably. … You digging yourself a hole in trying to be aggressive and then wrecking for one spot, that’s how you put yourself in a must-win situation.”