NASCAR Cup starting lineup at Watkins Glen: Ross Chastain wins pole

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Ross Chastain claimed the pole in Saturday’s Cup qualifying at Watkins Glen International, while only five playoff drivers will start in the top 10.

Chastain earned his first pole of the season and second of his Cup career with a lap of 122.279 mph. Martin Truex Jr. is the highest starting playoff driver. He starts second after a lap of 122.052 mph.

Shane van Gisbergen (121.864 mph) is third, playoff driver Alex Bowman (121.843) is fourth and playoff driver Austin Cindric (121.779) is fifth.

The last six Cup winners at Watkins Glen started in the top five. Three of the last four Cup winners at this track started on the front row.

Other playoff drivers in the top 10 are Joey Logano (seventh) and Daniel Suarez (eighth).

Several playoff drivers will start in the middle of the pack or further.

Kyle Larson will start 20th, Denny Hamlin 21st, Brad Keselowski 28th and Ryan Blaney 30th.

Juan Pablo Montoya, making his first Cup start since 2014, will start 34th.

