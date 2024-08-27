NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series to race at Mexico City road course in 2025

The NASCAR Cup Series will race in Mexico City next year, marking the series’ first international points race since 1958.

NASCAR announced Tuesday that the Cup Series will race June 15 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez road course in Mexico City. The race will air on Amazon Prime Video. The Xfinity Series and NASCAR Mexico Series will race there June 14

The 17-turn, 2.674-mile road course hosts Formula One annually. The track, which sits at an elevation of 7,342 feet above sea level, was built in 1959 and named in honor of racing brothers Ricardo Rodriguez and Pedro Rodriguez. The circuit was remodeled in 2015.

The Xfinity Series raced there from 2005-08. Current Cup drivers Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. each won there.

This will be the first international Cup points race since the series raced in 1958 at Canadian Exhibition Stadium in Toronto, Ontario.

“This is a historic moment for our sport, and specifically for the NASCAR Cup Series, in being able to expand our footprint to Mexico,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Venue & Racing Innovation Officer, in a statement.

“We’ve been bold about our intentions to grow on a global scale, and there isn’t a better place to take the next step in that journey than at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez road course in Mexico City.”

NASCAR did not state what race this will replace but The Athletic reported that Richmond will have only one race instead of two on next year’s schedule. The 2025 Cup schedule has yet to be released.

Adding Mexico continues NASCAR’s re-imagination of the Cup schedule. The series held the Clash for three years in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before moving it next year to Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The 2025 season will mark the third year of the Chicago Street Race.

The Cup Series also has raced at World Wide Technology Raceway, an oval track located just outside of St. Louis, since 2022. NASCAR moved the All-Star Race to North Wilkesboro in 2023. The Cup Series made its debut at Iowa Speedway this season.

2025 NASCAR Cup dates revealed

Feb. 2 — Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Feb. 16 — Daytona 500

May 25 — Coca-Cola 600

June 15 — Mexico City

June 28 — Atlanta

July 6 — Chicago Street Race

Nov. 2 — Phoenix (championship race)

