Tyler Reddick maintains No. 1 spot in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings after Daytona

A wild Daytona race saw many in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings out of the event before Harrison Burton claimed the victory.

Tyler Reddick continues his hold of the No. 1 spot. This week’s rankings has one new driver in the top 10.

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Tyler Reddick (Last week: No. 1) — His 28th-place finish at Daytona snapped a streak of seven consecutive finishes of sixth or better. Still, Reddick leads the series with most top fives (11) and top 10s (17). He also continues to lead the points and is on verge of winning the regular season championship.

2. Kyle Larson (2) — He scored points in both stages at Daytona for the first time in the last three races. His 21st-place finish is his second consecutive finish outside the top 20. Still, his result moved him to second in the points heading into the regular season finale.

3. Ryan Blaney (3) — His 29th-place result is his third finish in a row outside the top 10. But he has scored points in six of the last eight stages, which includes one stage win.

4. Christopher Bell (6) — He finished third at Daytona for his third finish of sixth or better in the last four races.

5. Denny Hamlin (5) — He was collected in an early accident and placed 38th. He has three top 10s in the last five races, including a pair of runner-up results and two stage victories.

6. Chase Elliott (4) — He was collected in an early accident and finished 36th at Daytona. It marked the first time he had failed to finish a race this season. He has three top 10s in the last five races but none of those finishes is better than ninth.

7. William Byron (7) — Eliminated by an accident and finished 27th at Daytona. He has three top 10s in the last six races and has scored points in each of the last four stages.

8. Bubba Wallace (8) — His sixth-place finish is his fourth top 10 in the last five races. Still, he’s below the playoff cutline entering the regular season finale. He has scored points in five of the last seven stages.

9. Carson Hocevar (10) — He finished 11th at Daytona, giving him four consecutive finishes of 12th or better.

10. Ty Gibbs (NR) — His fifth-place result gives him back-to-back top fives. That is the second time he’s done that this season.

Dropped out: Daniel Suarez (9)

