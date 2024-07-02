 Skip navigation
Open - Final Qualifying - Dundonald Links
Walk-off eagle sends Spaniard to The Open; Justin Rose among other final qualifiers
Stroud-2023-Web-DynamicLead-Mobile-1114x891.png

NFL 2024 Bets: AFC South Analysis, Odds, and Best Bets
Tennis: Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic wins his first match at Wimbledon with a sleeve on his surgically repaired knee

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_harmon_240702.jpg
Harmon details history with U.S. Senior Open
nbc_golf_goingforthegreen_240702.jpg
Straka, Im among top picks for John Deere Classic
nbc_roto_rfs_kylermurray_240702.jpg
Gauging fantasy expectations for Murray, Cardinals

NASCAR fines Carson Hocevar $50,000 for wrecking Harrison Burton at Nashville

  
Published July 2, 2024 05:41 PM

NASCAR fined Carson Hocevar $50,000 and penalized him 25 points Tuesday for wrecking Harrison Burton under caution in last weekend’s Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Hocevar hooked Burton in the right rear under caution. it came during the caution for Brad Keselowski’s accident on Lap 244. Burton spun but continued after the contact from Hocevar.

Kyle Busch Ross Chastain Nashville.jpg
NASCAR explains how Kyle Busch restarted fourth at Nashville after incident
NASCAR’s Brad Moran tells SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that series officials determined that Kyle Busch was not involved in the incident.

“Why … would he check up?” Hocevar said on his team’s radio.

Burton said on his team’s radio: “He hit me under caution because I’m blocking down the straightaway. He can go kiss my (expletive).”

It is the second time NASCAR has penalized Hocevar for such contact in a race.

NASCAR parked Hocevar two laps for attempting to wreck Taylor Gray by hitting the right rear of Gray’s truck in the April 2023 race at Martinsville.

Earlier this season, NASCAR fined Austin Hill $25,000 and docked him 25 points for spinning Cole Custer under caution after they hit in the Charlotte Xfinity race in May.

The 25-point penalty to Hocevar drops him two spots to 24th in the season standings heading into Sunday’s Chicago Street Race on NBC.