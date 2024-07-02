NASCAR fines Carson Hocevar $50,000 for wrecking Harrison Burton at Nashville

NASCAR fined Carson Hocevar $50,000 and penalized him 25 points Tuesday for wrecking Harrison Burton under caution in last weekend’s Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Hocevar hooked Burton in the right rear under caution. it came during the caution for Brad Keselowski’s accident on Lap 244. Burton spun but continued after the contact from Hocevar.

NASCAR explains how Kyle Busch restarted fourth at Nashville after incident NASCAR’s Brad Moran tells SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that series officials determined that Kyle Busch was not involved in the incident.

“Why … would he check up?” Hocevar said on his team’s radio.

Burton said on his team’s radio: “He hit me under caution because I’m blocking down the straightaway. He can go kiss my (expletive).”

It is the second time NASCAR has penalized Hocevar for such contact in a race.

NASCAR parked Hocevar two laps for attempting to wreck Taylor Gray by hitting the right rear of Gray’s truck in the April 2023 race at Martinsville.

Earlier this season, NASCAR fined Austin Hill $25,000 and docked him 25 points for spinning Cole Custer under caution after they hit in the Charlotte Xfinity race in May.

The 25-point penalty to Hocevar drops him two spots to 24th in the season standings heading into Sunday’s Chicago Street Race on NBC.

