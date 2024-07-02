NASCAR explains how Kyle Busch restarted fourth at Nashville after incident

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Christian Scott returns, Davis Daniel and Jose Miranda emerge
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/il0dt15skct6zhbtxmjv
Tuesdays with Gorney: Race for No. 1 spot in Rivals250 is opening up
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
2024 Green Bay Packers Fantasy Preview

Top Clips

nbc_bte_europredictions_240701.jpg
Handicapping the last Euro 24 Round of 16 matches
nbc_bte_pgphilly_240701.jpg
76ers a ‘clear No. 2' in East after George signing
nbc_bte_gauffwimbledonpath_240701.jpg
How Gauff can advance far at Wimbledon

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Christian Scott returns, Davis Daniel and Jose Miranda emerge
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/il0dt15skct6zhbtxmjv
Tuesdays with Gorney: Race for No. 1 spot in Rivals250 is opening up
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
2024 Green Bay Packers Fantasy Preview

Top Clips

nbc_bte_europredictions_240701.jpg
Handicapping the last Euro 24 Round of 16 matches
nbc_bte_pgphilly_240701.jpg
76ers a ‘clear No. 2' in East after George signing
nbc_bte_gauffwimbledonpath_240701.jpg
How Gauff can advance far at Wimbledon

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR explains how Kyle Busch restarted fourth at Nashville after incident

  
Published July 2, 2024 09:44 AM

Although Kyle Busch hit the wall, series officials deemed that he was not a part of the incident with Ross Chastain last weekend at Nashville Superspeedway and Busch was returned to his original position before the ensuring overtime restart.

The decision led to questions about how Busch was allowed to remain fourth when he slowed, made contact with the wall and was passed by the field.

In the end, NASCAR’s determination ultimately hurt Busch, who was collected in an accident when Larson ran out of fuel in front of him during the fourth overtime restart. Busch finished 27th.

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings heading into Chicago race
Christopher Bell remains No. 1, but Chris Buescher climbs into the top 10.

On the second of the series-record five overtime restarts, Larson came up the track and hit the left rear of Chastain’s car. That sent Chastain up the track and into the wall. Busch, running on the high line, slowed and hit the wall as he avoided making contact with Chastain. The field passed Busch.

NASCAR’s rule states that a driver must maintain reasonable speed to keep their position during a caution.

But Busch went on to restart fourth.

Brad Moran, Cup Series managing director, explained Tuesday on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio how Busch restarted fourth.

“His spots weren’t taken away because our rule clearly states that you must maintain a reasonable speed,” Moran said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “ And reasonable speed is for what track conditions are at the time.

“We don’t want to encourage drivers to stay on the gas and just kind of, you know, bang their way through. What (Busch) did was he avoided the incident.

“We deemed him not involved in that incident. He didn’t stop. If he had to stop, he probably would have ended up towards the back of the field, but he was scored in the fourth-place position when that caution come out. He didn’t get into (Ross Chastain) or (Kyle Larson) and made very slight contact with the wall, so we would deem that as not being involved in that incident and that’s why he was able to restart where he was scored.”

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Winners, losers after NASCAR Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway
A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s series-record five-overtime race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Moran said the order was set based on scoring loop data.

“That’s what was the last loop that the leaders were scored on,” Moran said. “So really it comes down to do we determine him involved in that wreck, and we did not determine him involved in the wreck. We determined that he avoided being involved in the wreck.”