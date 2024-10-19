 Skip navigation
NASCAR Las Vegas Cup playoff starting lineup 2024: Christopher Bell on pole; Tyler Reddick second

  
Published October 19, 2024 06:39 PM

Christopher Bell captured his third pole position of the season and a record-tying third at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as Toyotas swept the front row for the Round of 8 opener Sunday.

Tyler Reddick qualified second, followed by Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin as the remaining playoff drivers took three of the first four spots.

Bell turned a lap of 29.135 seconds (185.344 mph) around the 1.5-mile oval in his No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. He tied Joey Logano and Kasey Kahne for most poles at Las Vegas.

“I feel really good,” Bell told NBC Sports’ Kim Coon after his 13th career pole position. “I felt really, really comfortable. I know we’re going to have a shot at it (Sunday).”

NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Round of 8 playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Sunday’s race marks the first chance for a playoff driver to secure a spot in next month’s title race at Phoenix.

RESULTS: Click here for qualifying speeds at Las Vegas

STARTING LINEUPS: By row l By car number

Other playoff drivers who made the top 10: Kyle Larson (who will start fifth), William Byron (ninth) and Logano (10th).

Playoff drivers Ryan Blaney, who went to a backup car after crashing in practice, and Chase Elliott (18th) both missed the final round in qualifying. Blaney will start from the rear of the field.

Here’s the NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup for Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

ROW 1

1. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota, 29.135 seconds, 185.344 mph
2. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota, 29.148, 185.261

ROW 2

3. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet, 29.195, 184.963
4. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota, 29.181, 185.052

ROW 3

5. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet, 29.205, 184.900
6. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet, 29.254, 184.590

ROW 4

7. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet, 29.219, 184.811
8. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota, 29.275, 184.458

ROW 5

9. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet, 29.242, 184.666
10. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford, 29.287, 184.382

ROW 6

11. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford, 29.247, 184.634
12. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota, 29.358, 183.936

ROW 7

13. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet, 29.269, 184.496
14. Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet, 29.369, 183.867

ROW 8

15. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford, 29.298, 184.313
16. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet, 29.371, 183.855

ROW 9

17. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford, 29.334, 184.087
18. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet, 29.381, 183.792

ROW 10

19. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota, 29.355, 183.955
20. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet, 29.461, 183.293

ROW 11

21. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford, 29.381, 183.792
22. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford, 29.492, 183.101

ROW 12

23. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet, 29.395, 183.705
24. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford, 29.592, 182.482

ROW 13

25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet, 29.430, 183.486
26. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota, 29.623, 182.291

ROW 14

27. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota, 29.434, 183.461
28. Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford, 29.663, 182.045

ROW 15

29. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota, 29.446, 183.387
30. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford, 30.006, 179.964

ROW 16

31. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford, 29.525, 182.896
32. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford, 30.016, 179.904

ROW 17

33. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet, 29.527, 182.883
34. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 16 Chevrolet, 30.457, 177.299

ROW 18

35. Corey LaJoie, No. 51 Ford, 29.811, 181.141
36. Cody Ware, No. 15 Ford, 30.912, 174.689

ROW 19

37. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford, no time