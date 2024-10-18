How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Round of 8 playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS — The Round of 8 for the Cup Series begins this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Sunday’s race marks the first chance for one of the eight remaining playoff drivers to secure a spot in next month’s championship race at Phoenix.

The eight remaining playoff drivers are reigning Cup champion Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, William Byron, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:38 p.m. by UNLV football coach Barry Odom. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:49 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 11:30 a.m. … Drivers meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 1:55 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 2:30 p.m. by PRN broadcaster Doug Rice. … The national anthem will be performed at 2:31 p.m. by Elizabeth Wetzel, U.S. Navy Band Northwest Passage.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying is scheduled to begin at 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on NBC. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 70 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Kyle Larson led 181 of 267 laps, swept both stages and won the March race, scoring his second consecutive victory at the track. Tyler Reddick was second. Ryan Blaney placed third.

