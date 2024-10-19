Ryan Blaney goes to backup car after crash in practice at Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Reigning Cup champion Ryan Blaney will start at the rear of the field in Sunday’s playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after going to a backup car due to a crash.

Blaney wrecked on his second lap of practice. A punctured left rear tire sent his car into a spin. He hit the wall on the driver’s side.

“I had no warning,” Blaney radio his team after the incident.

Blaney enters Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC) the first driver outside a transfer spot. He’s four points below the cutline.

Blaney finished third at Las Vegas in March.

He comes into Sunday’s race having scored a top-10 finish in three of the last four races.

Sunday’s race is the opening race of the Round of 8.