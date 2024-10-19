 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Ice Dance Free Dance
Lilah Fear, Lewis Gibson lead Madison Chock, Evan Bates in Skate America rhythm dance
Skate America 2024
2024 Skate America Results
indiana_nebraska.jpg
No. 16 Indiana routs Nebraska 56-7 to stay unbeaten; Rourke injures hand and misses 2nd half

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_indianadisc_241019.jpg
IU proved it was up for the challenge vs. Nebraska
nbc_imsa_halcomeflip_241019.jpg
Halcome nearly flips in Porsche Carrera Cup COTA
nbc_nas_blaneycrash_241019.jpg
Flat sends Blaney into the wall at Vegas practice

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Ice Dance Free Dance
Lilah Fear, Lewis Gibson lead Madison Chock, Evan Bates in Skate America rhythm dance
Skate America 2024
2024 Skate America Results
indiana_nebraska.jpg
No. 16 Indiana routs Nebraska 56-7 to stay unbeaten; Rourke injures hand and misses 2nd half

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_indianadisc_241019.jpg
IU proved it was up for the challenge vs. Nebraska
nbc_imsa_halcomeflip_241019.jpg
Halcome nearly flips in Porsche Carrera Cup COTA
nbc_nas_blaneycrash_241019.jpg
Flat sends Blaney into the wall at Vegas practice

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ryan Blaney goes to backup car after crash in practice at Las Vegas

  
Published October 19, 2024 05:40 PM

LAS VEGAS — Reigning Cup champion Ryan Blaney will start at the rear of the field in Sunday’s playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after going to a backup car due to a crash.

Blaney wrecked on his second lap of practice. A punctured left rear tire sent his car into a spin. He hit the wall on the driver’s side.

“I had no warning,” Blaney radio his team after the incident.

Blaney enters Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC) the first driver outside a transfer spot. He’s four points below the cutline.

Blaney finished third at Las Vegas in March.

He comes into Sunday’s race having scored a top-10 finish in three of the last four races.

Sunday’s race is the opening race of the Round of 8.