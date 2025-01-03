Noah Gragson to drive No. 4 car for Front Row Motorsports

Noah Gragson will drive the No. 4 car this season for Front Row Motorsports, the team announced Friday.

Drew Blickensderfer, who was Gragson’s crew chief last year at Stewart-Haas Racing, will serve that role with Gragson at Front Row Motorsports.

Blickensderfer and Gragson combined for seven top 10s and one top-five finish last season at SHR.

Also joining the team from Stewart-Haas Racing will be interior specialist Chris Trickett, engine tuner Matt Moeller, engineer Dillon Silverman, and transport driver Matt Murphy.

“I’m grateful to have my crew chief, Drew, along with four members from last year’s team join Front Row Motorsports,” said the 26-year-old Gragson in a statement from the team. “This gives us a strong foundation to hit the ground running in the 2025 season.”

Announcements on sponsorship for the No. 4 car will come at a later date.

Gragson will be a teammate to Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith at Front Row Motorsports.

The Cup season begins Feb. 2 with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. The Daytona 500 is scheduled for Feb. 16.