CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2024 NASCAR season officially came to an end Friday night with the NASCAR Awards at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Cup champion Joey Logano, Xfinity champion Justin Allgaier and Truck champion Ty Majeski were honored.

Here is look at the red carpet before the NASCAR Awards began:

Joey Logano and wife Brittany at the 2024 NASCAR Awards on Nov. 22 at Charlotte Joey and Brittany Logano (Photo by Dustin Long)

Ryan Blaney and fiance Gianna Tulio at the 2024 NASCAR Awards on Nov. 22 at Charlotte Ryan Blaney and fiance Gianna Tulio (Photo by Dustin Long)

William Byron at the 2024 NASCAR Awards on Nov. 22 at Charlotte William Byron (Photo by Dustin Long)

Tyler and Alexa Reddick at the 2024 NASCAR Awards on Nov. 22 at Charlotte Tyler and Alexa Reddick (Photo by Dustin Long)

Christopher and Morgan Bell at the 2024 NASCAR Awards Nov. 22 at Charlotte Christopher and Morgan Bell (Photo by Dustin Long)

Kyle and Kaitlyn Larson at 2024 NASCAR Awards on Nov. 22 at Charlotte Kyle and Kaitlyn Larson (Photo by Dustin Long)

Chase Elliott and date Ashley at 2024 NASCAR Awards on Nov. 22 at Charlotte Chase Elliott and date Ashley (Photo by Dustin Long)

Denny Hamlin and fiance Jordan Fish at 2024 NASCAR Awards on Nov. 22 at Charlotte Denny Hamlin and fiance Jordan Fish (Photo by Dustin Long)

Alex Bowman and Chloe Henderson at 2024 NASCAR Awards on Nov. 22 at Charlotte Alex Bowman and Chloe Henderson (Photo by Dustin Long)

Martin Truex Jr. and Emily Collins at 2024 NASCAR Award on Nov. 22 at Charlotte Martin Truex Jr. and Emily Collins (Photo by Dustin Long)

Austin Cindric at 2024 NASCAR Awards on Nov. 22 at Charlotte Austin Cindric (Photo by Dustin Long)

Daniel Suarez and wife Julia Piquet at 2024 NASCAR Awards on Nov. 22 at Charlotte Daniel Suarez and wife Julia Piquet (Photo by Dustin Long)

Brad and Paige Keselowski at 2024 NASCAR Awards on Nov. 22 at Charlotte Brad and Paige Keselowski (Photo by Dustin Long)

Chase and Marissa Briscoe at 2024 Awards on Nov. 22 at Charlotte Chase and Marissa Briscoe (Photo by Dustin Long)

Ty Gibbs at 2024 NASCAR Awards on Nov. 22 at Charlotte Ty Gibbs (Photo by Dustin Long)

Harrison Burton and fiance Jenna Petty at 2024 NASCAR Awards on Nov. 22 at Charlotte Harrison Burton and fiance Jenna Petty (Photo by Dustin Long)

Justin Allgaier, wife Ashley and daughters Harper and Willow at 2024 NASCAR Awards on Nov. 22 at Charlotte Justin Allgaier, wife Ashley and daughters Harper and Willow (Photo by Dustin Long)

Ty Majeski and wife Ali at the 2024 NASCAR Awards on Nov. 22 at Charlotte Ty Majeski and wife Ali (Photo by Dustin Long)

Dale and Amy Earnhardt at 2024 NASCAR Awards on Nov. 22 at Charlotte Dale and Amy Earnhardt (Photo by Dustin Long)