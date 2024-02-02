Riley Herbst joining Rick Ware Racing for Daytona 500

Rick Ware Racing has announced that Riley Herbst will join the team for the 66th Daytona 500 on Feb. 18.

Herbst will drive the No. 15 Ford Mustang while Monster Energy serves as his primary partner. Herbst will make starts for Rick Ware Racing in other select Cup races, which the team will announce at a later date.

Herbst will continue to race full-time in Xfinity for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Herbst, who scored his first Xfinity Series win last season, made his Cup debut in last season’s Daytona 500. He finished 10th for Rick Ware Racing. Herbst also drove for RWR in the spring race at Talladega and finished 20th.

Herbst’s partial Cup season continued with two starts for Front Row Motorsports. He finished 38th in the summer Daytona race after a crash and then ninth in the fall Talladega race as a portion of the field crashed across the finish line.

“Riley continues to impress as a driver,” said team owner Rick Ware in a statement. “He showcased what we could do together by securing a top-10 in his first Cup Series start in last year’s Daytona 500, so we look forward to using that as our benchmark when we return to do it again in a few weeks.

“Additionally, to partner with a global brand like Monster Energy is something I take very seriously for RWR as a company. Monster’s commitment to motorsports is something I respect and value, and I’m proud to have the opportunity to work together with Riley and the Monster brand throughout 2024.”

