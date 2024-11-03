In a controversial finish, Ryan Blaney wins at Martinsville, makes Championship 4 with last spot uncertain

Ryan Blaney won at Martinsville Speedway for the second consecutive year, advancing to the Championship 4 round to defend his title next week.

The Nov. 10 championship race at Phoenix will feature Blaney vs. Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano and possibly Christopher Bell, who passed Bubba Wallace in the last corner of the final lap to capture the apparent final berth in the title race.

Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet were on the verge of being shut out of the Championship 4 on the move by Bell, who slammed his No. 20 Toyota into the outside wall in Turn 3 to take the spot from Wallace in a move that was similar to Ross Chastain’s “Hail Melon” wall ride two years ago.

“I knew I had to get past (Wallace) and got really loose going into Turn 3,” Bell told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns. “And once I got in the marbles, I was in the wall. I had no intention of riding the wall. That’s unfortunately where I ended up trying to get all I could get. I don’t know.

“This is weird. Everyone is standing around. No one knows what’s going on.”

NASCAR outlawed that move before last season. More than 15 minutes after the finish, NASCAR officials still were reviewing the final lap as Bell and Byron waited by their cars in the pits.

“He rode the wall, and there’s a clear rule against riding the wall,” Byron told NBC Sports’ Kim Coon. “In my mind, that’s what counts. The (Wallace) stuff is what it is, but there’s a lot going on here. We’ll see what they say in a second. ... There’s a rule against it. We all sat in meetings and talked about there being a rule against it. I don’t see how they can call it any different.”

Hendrick’s Byron finished sixth and lost a tiebreaker with Bell in the points standings for the final berth. Teammates Chase Elliott (second) and Kyle Larson (third) both failed to advance after both took turns leading in the final 30 laps.

Denny Hamlin, who started from the rear and finished fifth, also was eliminated from contention.

Wallace, a Toyota teammate of Bell’s, radioed with about 10 laps to go that he was losing pace because he had a tire going down. In an interview with NBC Sports’ Dustin Long, Wallace said he was nursing his car home and trying to avoid a crash in the final laps.

#NASCAR … Bubba Wallace on the last lap and Christopher Bell getting by him pic.twitter.com/kBupKOdOVo — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) November 3, 2024

Stage 1 winner: Chase Elliott

Stage 2 winner: Brad Keselowski

Next: The Championship 4 race will be held Sunday, Nov. 10 at Phoenix Raceway (3 p.m. ET on NBC)