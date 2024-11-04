Results, points, Championship 4 field set after NASCAR 2024 Cup playoff race at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR has set the field for its Championship 4 with Martinsville Speedway winner Ryan Blaney and William Byron advancing to the title round and joining Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick.

Blaney made the Nov. 10 title race at Phoenix Raceway with a victory at Martinsville for the second consecutive season.

Byron finished sixth and also made the championship round for the second consecutive year.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver was awarded the final spot at Phoenix on points when NASCAR ruled that Christopher Bell’s last-lap pass was illegal and demoted the Joe Gibbs Racing driver from 18th to 22nd.

Chase Elliott (second), Kyle Larson (third) and Denny Hamlin (fifth) also failed to reach the championship race.

Here is the finishing order at Martinsville Speedway:

1. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

2. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

3. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

4. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

5. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

6. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

7. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

8. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

9. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

10. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

11. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford

12. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 16 Chevrolet

13. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

14. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford

15. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford

16. Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford

17. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet

18. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

19. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota

20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

21. Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet

22. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

23. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

24. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota

25. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet

26. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford

27. Kaz Grala, No. 15 Ford

28. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

29. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet

30. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

31. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

32. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

33. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford

34. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

35. Corey LaJoie, No. 51 Ford

36. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford

37. Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Ford