Results, points, Championship 4 field set after NASCAR 2024 Cup playoff race at Martinsville Speedway
NASCAR has set the field for its Championship 4 with Martinsville Speedway winner Ryan Blaney and William Byron advancing to the title round and joining Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick.
Blaney made the Nov. 10 title race at Phoenix Raceway with a victory at Martinsville for the second consecutive season.
Byron finished sixth and also made the championship round for the second consecutive year.
The Hendrick Motorsports driver was awarded the final spot at Phoenix on points when NASCAR ruled that Christopher Bell’s last-lap pass was illegal and demoted the Joe Gibbs Racing driver from 18th to 22nd.
MORE: Click here for driver points after Martinsville l Click here for reseeded driver points l Click here for car owner points after Martinsville l Click here for reseeded owner points
MORE: Click here for Martinsville results l Click here for the cumulative report l Click here for the penalty report l Click here for race notes
Chase Elliott (second), Kyle Larson (third) and Denny Hamlin (fifth) also failed to reach the championship race.
Here is the finishing order at Martinsville Speedway:
1. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
2. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
3. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
4. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
5. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
6. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
7. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
8. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
9. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
10. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
11. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford
12. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 16 Chevrolet
13. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
14. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford
15. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford
16. Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford
17. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet
18. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
19. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota
20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
21. Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet
22. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
23. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
24. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota
25. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet
26. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford
27. Kaz Grala, No. 15 Ford
28. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
29. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet
30. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
31. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
32. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
33. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford
34. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
35. Corey LaJoie, No. 51 Ford
36. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford
37. Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Ford