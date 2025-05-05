Mets at Diamondbacks prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 5

It’s Monday, May 5, and the Mets (22-13) are in Phoenix to take on the Diamondbacks (18-16). Griffin Canning is slated to take the mound for New York against Ryne Nelson for Arizona.

New York is coming off two losses yesterday in a double-header with St. Louis and travels to Arizona to take on the DBacks, which sets up Arizona well off an 11-9 thrilling home win over Philadelphia last night.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Diamondbacks

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Time: 9:40 PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: SNY, ARID

Odds for the Mets at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Mets (-115), Diamondbacks (-105)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Diamondbacks

Pitching matchup for May 5, 2025: Griffin Canning vs. Ryne Nelson

Mets: Griffin Canning, (4-1, 2.61 ERA)

Mets: Griffin Canning, (4-1, 2.61 ERA)

Last outing: 4.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 0 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans Arizona to beat New York:

“Arizona is 1-6 when Nelson pitches this season compared to 17-10 when he does not, while New York is 5-1 when Canning pitches, including five consecutive wins. The obvious would point to the value on the visiting Mets, but having played a double-header yesterday, losing both, and going on the road again isn’t a recipe I’d be willing to bet into. I lean toward the short-home underdog in Arizona.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Mets and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Diamondbacks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Diamondbacks

The Mets have won seven of their last 10 games against teams with winning records

The Mets’ last three games have gone over the total

The Diamondbacks

