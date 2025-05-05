Mariners at Athletics prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 5

It’s Monday, May 5 and the Mariners (20-13) take on the Athletics (19-16). Bryce Miller is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Luis Severino for Oakland.

The Athletics won two of three against the Marlins and three of four versus the Rangers before flying back across the country for this matchup. Seattle had a six-game winning streak broken yesterday with an 8-1 loss at Texas.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Athletics

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Time: 10:05 PM EST

Site: Sutter Health Park

City: Sacramento, CA

Network/Streaming: RSNW, NBCSCA

Odds for the Mariners at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Mariners (-114), Athletics (-105)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Athletics

Pitching matchup for May 5, 2025: Bryce Miller vs. Luis Severino

Mariners: Bryce Miller, (2-3, 3.52 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 5 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Athletics: Luis Severino, (1-3, 3.30 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Run Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the NRFI between the A’s and Mariners:

“These teams met four times, all at the beginning of the season and the NRFI went 4-0 to the Under in that series. I lean that to continue with both teams traveling back across the country after road trips in Florida and Texas. If the NRFI does cash, one bet I like is taking the live Over at 7.0 or 7.5. All four games totaled 7 or fewer runs scored, but those were literally the first four games of the season for both teams. We should see more runs scored in this series, but it may not come today. I lean the NRFI and a live bet on the Over when the value is there.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Mariners and the Athletics:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Seattle Mariners on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oakland Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Athletics

The Mariners have won 8 of their last 10 games

The Over is 10-5 in the Mariners’ road games this season

The Mariners have failed to cover in their last 3 games against the Athletics

